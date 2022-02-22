Manchester United set to award two key players with new contracts - Reports

Manchester United are expected to offer new contracts to midfielder Fred and full-back Diogo Dalot, according to ESPN. Both Dalot and Fred have had improved performances ever since Ralf Rangnick took over as the interim manager.

The Red Devils are set to have a massive summer. The club will be looking to hire a new permanent manager and will also be wanting to sign new players to bolster their squad. However, United will also be looking to secure the futures of some of their existing players.

According to the aforementioned source, Dalot and Fred are the two players looking likely to be offered new deals.

As things stand, both players have 18 months remaining on their current contracts. This means that the 2022-23 season could be their final season at Old Trafford if a new contract is not offered.

Going by current form, both Fred and Diogo Dalot deserve a new contract. The Brazilian midfielder has shown great form in recent matches.

The 28-year-old midfielder scored against Leeds United after coming off the bench. Fred also provided two assists against Aston Villa and Brentford back in January.

Dalot, on the other hand, is slowly becoming the first-choice right-back under Ralf Rangnick. The Portuguese international has dislodged Aaron Wan-Bissaka from the starting XI in recent matches.

The 22-year-old right-back has made 20 appearances for Manchester United this season.

It is also worth mentioning that David de Gea, Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford are some of the other players with 18 months remaining on their contracts. However, most of them have the option of extending their deals by one more year.

As things stand, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani are expected to leave Manchester United at the end of the season. The quartet have less than six months remaining on their contracts at the moment.

Manchester United are currently inside the Premier League top four

Manchester United need a top-four finish to achieve most of their off-field goals in the summer of 2022. Following their win against Leeds United, the Red Devils remained inside the top-four for another week.

As things stand, United are fourth in the standings, having amassed 46 points from 26 matches. They are currently four points clear of fifth-placed West Ham United.

However, Manchester United have to be wary of Arsenal's threat in the race for the top four. The Gunners are currently sixth, four points behind the Red Devils. However, they have three games in hand over Ralf Rangnick's side.

