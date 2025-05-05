Manchester United set bargain price to offload Marcus Rashford as Barcelona set to step up pursuit: Reports

Manchester United have set their asking price for star forward Marcus Rashford as Barcelona are keen to ramp up their interest in him, as per reports. The England international has enjoyed a solid half-season on loan at Aston Villa, and appears set for a permanent switch in the summer.

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri has revealed that Barcelona director Deco is prepared to take concrete steps towards signing Rashford ahead of the summer. The Spanish giants are prepared to commence engagements with the representatives of the 27-year-old to reach an agreement on personal terms. The Red Devils will be willing to do business for their academy graduate for a fee of around £30 million.

Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim froze Rashford out of his setup in December, just a month after he joined the club. The Englishman had interest from Barcelona and several other clubs in January before eventually joining Aston Villa on loan.

Rashford has enjoyed a very productive spell in the Midlands, scoring four goals and providing six assists in 17 appearances for the club. He had a number of memorable performances, particularly one against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Marcus Rashford appears to have no future at Manchester United, with the club having included a £40 million buy option in his loan deal with Aston Villa. Barcelona will be keen to sign the experienced forward to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2025-26 season, particularly for his price and quality. He is likely to miss the remainder of the season, having picked up a hamstring injury weeks ago.

Manchester United join race for Barcelona target: Reports

Manchester United have joined Barcelona in their pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah, as per reports. The Germany international is set to leave the Bundesliga outfit once his contract reaches its expiry at the end of the season.

Journalist Florian Plettenberg has reported (via Football Espana) that the centre-back is a serious option for the Red Devils, who are keen to sign him as a free agent. The 29-year-old star is attracting interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid, where he may be reunited with manager Xabi Alonso, and Bayern Munich.

Manchester United are keen to add experience to their backline and replace Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans, who will leave the club at the end of the season. Ruben Amorim's side have held talks with his representatives over a move this summer.

