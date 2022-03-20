Manchester United set to battle Real Madrid for the signature of 24-year-old Serie A star - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly set to lock horns with Real Madrid for Atalanta's Merih Demiral. The Turkish defender is currently on loan in Bergamo from Juventus and has impressed in Gian Piero Gasperini's side.

He's looked right at home with Gli Orobici, making 19 top-flight appearances so far while also contributing two goals. The 24-year-old's fine run of form has alerted some top sides around Europe, including United, who are looking to beef up their shambolic defense.

The Red Devils have conceded 40 goals in the Premier League from 28 games, with only eight sides in the division shipping in more at this stage of the campaign.

With Harry Maguire calamitous in recent weeks, Raphael Varane turning out to be injury-prone and Victor Lindelof blowing hot and cold, reinforcements are desperately needed.

Demiral has emerged as a potential target for Manchester United in a deal that would prove a major upgrade on their current options given his form right now. However, the Old Trafford side will face competition for his signature from La Liga giants Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

According to a tweet published by Turkish publication Fanatik, both the Madrid rivals are chasing the Turkish international too. Given the defensive woes plaguing Manchester United, he will be a good fit for the side, but it's hard to see him overlook the Madrid sides.

Atletico beat United in the Champions League whereas Real Madrid reaffirmed their credentials with a stunning ouster of PSG. Considering their European pedigree, Demiral could be tempted to choose between one of the Spanish behemoths, rejecting Manchester United.

Will Manchester United stop playing Harry Maguire?

It will be interesting to see how the Demiral saga plays out, but for now, United could be forced to stop playing Maguire, who's become a liability in the squad.

The former Leicester City defender has made too many errors at the back, leading to goals, while also scoring a calamitous own goal against Tottenham Hotspur recently.

The side have shipped in goals at an alarming rate and the best way to curb that right now is to drop him to the bench and avoid more disasters between now and the end of their season.

