Manchester United set to bid £80 million as England international prepares to follow in David Beckham's footsteps with transfer: Reports 

Manchester United are reportedly preparing an £80 million bid to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

Kane, 29, is the subject of speculation regarding his future as he enters the final year of his contract. The Mirror reports that the Spurs frontman could be set to follow in the footsteps of legendary former Red Devils midfielder David Beckham.

The duo's meteoric rise in football have held similarities, with both attending the same school, Chingford Foundation. Meanwhile, they both played for the same team growing up, Ridgeway Rovers. Kane now captains England as did Beckham during his illustrious 13-year international career with the Three Lions.

The report claims that Manchester United are ready to lure Kane from Tottenham in an £80 million deal. The prolific forward is said to be ready to make the move to Old Trafford with a determination to add silverware to his resume.

The resume does not currently boast any silverware as Spurs have struggled to bring trophies to Kane's cabinet. This is despite the England captain being one of the Premier League's greatest-ever strikers. He has scored 23 goals in 39 games across competitions this season, adding to an overall tally of 271 goals in 425 Tottenham appearances.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is keen to bolster his attack and could be set to slot Kane alongside Marcus Rashford in a formidable frontline. The Three Lions skipper's compatriot has bagged 27 goals in 44 games this season.

Manchester United may be an enticing option for Kane regarding silverware as they won the Carabao Cup in February. Ten Hag's side sealed their first trophy since 2017 in the process.

It is highly unlikely that Spurs will allow the forward to join London rivals Chelsea. Meanwhile, Manchester City and Liverpool are out of the equation as they boast attacking duo Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez, respectively.

Kane may even be handed the #7 shirt at Old Trafford as it is currently vacated following Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure last November. That number is synonymous with Beckham, who made 388 appearances for the Red Devils, winning the Premier League title six times.

Manchester United icon Beckham hailed Kane as a true leader following 2022 FIFA World Cup penalty miss

David Beckham (right) lavished praise on Harry Kane (left) despite World Cup exit.

Kane joined Manchester United hero Wayne Rooney at the top of the all-time top goalscorer ranks for England when he netted a penalty in a 2-1 defeat to France. It was in this loss to Les Bleus that the Spurs man missed another spot-kick as the Three Lions crashed out of the World Cup in the quarterfinals.

It was a disappointing moment for the England captain, who has put the nation on his back for several years. However, Beckham praised the Tottenham forward for showing real leadership. He said (via Eurosport):

“It takes a true leader to step up in these moments and that's what our captain did, the next time it will be a different ending. We walk away with our heads held high.”

Kane has since become the Three Lions' all-time leading goalscorer with 54 goals, eclipsing Rooney. It may not be long until he has a Premier League record in his sights in Manchester United colors. He is 52 goals shy of record-holder Alan Shearer, who sits on 260 goals.

