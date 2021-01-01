Reports: Manchester United still interested in signing Jack Grealish

Manchester United are reportedly still interested in buying Jack Grealish despite his failed move from Aston Villa in September. The Red Devils were eager to sign him in the summer but were put off by Aston Villa's £65 million valuation.

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United are now ready to resume their pursuit of Grealish but will now have to pay Aston Villa £100 million for his services. Grealish has had a scintillating start to his 2020-21 Premier League campaign, which has seen his stock rise drastically in the last few months.

The Aston Villa captain has scored five goals and provided eight assists in fourteen Premier League games this season, making him one of the most potent threats from midfield in the English top flight. The England international has led Aston Villa to fifth place in the Premier League table, just three points of the top four places.

Grealish, who had reportedly told his friends that he was on his way to Old Trafford this summer, signed a new five-year contract with Aston Villa 24 hours later. Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to still be keen on signing the 25-year-old and was coy when asked about Grealish ahead of United's clash with Aston Villa on Friday.

"I don't want to say too much about other teams' player but of course he's a player we know we have to look for. He's a player for Aston Villa and England who has only improved. The goal he scored last season was a brilliant goal and we've faced him enough times to know it's going to be a difficult game."

Man United still want £100m rated Jack Grealish despite failed September move | @ChrisWheelerDM https://t.co/S26QRip3s5 — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) January 1, 2021

Manchester United could sign Jack Grealish as a replacement for Paul Pogba

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Manchester United could be keen on signing Jack Grealish if Paul Pogba decides to leave the club. The French midfielder has been heavily linked with an exit from Old Trafford in recent months, with his agent Mino Raiola claiming that his client is unhappy in Manchester.

Manchester United currently have an abundance of midfielders at the club and will have to sell some of them in order to raise funds to sign Grealish.

Advertisement

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer issues Jack Grealish warning ahead of Manchester United's game with Aston Villa #mufc https://t.co/PljQ3Ix2x2 — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) December 31, 2020

Aston Villa are, however, unlikely to entertain the idea of selling their talisman midway through the season, as they look to continue their fight to make it into the European places at the end of the season.