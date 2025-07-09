Manchester United set to earn around £16 million in transfer windfall from two former players - Reports

Manchester United could reportedly be set to receive a windfall of around £16 million from the transfers of two of their former players this summer. The Red Devils are struggling to sell players in this transfer window, but could now receive some compensation due to clauses included in previous deals.

A report from Manchester Evening News has revealed that the Red Devils are set to profit from the transfers of former youngsters Anthony Elanga and Alvaro Carreras. Both players, who Fabrizio Romano reports are about to move, had sell-on clauses inserted in their contracts at the time of their sale, enabling the club to make a profit when they move.

Sweden international Elanga is reportedly closing in on a £55 million move to Newcastle United from Nottingham Forest after an impressive season. The young forward left Manchester United for Forest in the summer of 2023 for a £15 million fee, but the deal included a 20% sell-on fee on profit. The Red Devils stand to receive around £8 million of the transfer fee for the 23-year-old.

Benfica ace Carreras is wanted by Real Madrid and is close to signing with the Spanish giants for around £43 million, as per reports. He left Old Trafford to join Benfica permanently for just £5 million last summer. His former club are set to benefit from his transfer, as he closes in on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Unlike the deal for Elanga, Carreras' sell-on clause is unknown but is speculated to be of a similar value to the forward's. As a result, Manchester United will get around £8 million if the clause kicks in on the transfer fee or around £6 million if the clause only acts on the profit of the transfer.

Manchester United eyeing move for former PSG striker - Reports

Manchester United are looking to complete a move for Fiorentina and Italy star Moise Kean, as per The Athletic (via GIVEMESPORT). The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) man is viewed as a viable alternative to their primary targets this summer.

Ruben Amorim's side are in the market for a new striker after the struggles of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee in the 2024-25 season. Their search has brought them to Kean, who has a £45 million release clause active until July 15th, next week.

The Red Devils were linked with Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres, neither of whom appear to be keen on a move to Old Trafford. They are now prepared to rival Saudi outfit Al-Qadsiah in their interest in Kean, who scored 19 league goals last season.

