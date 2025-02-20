Manchester United set fresh setback in race to sign 24-year-old Ligue 1 talent: Reports

Manchester United reportedly face a setback as Tottenham Hotspur plan to get ahead in the transfer race to sign Angel Gomes in the summer. The 24-year-old midfielder, who plays for LOSC Lille, is contracted with the Ligue 1 club until the summer of 2025.

Ad

According to a report by TBR Football back in October 2024, Tottenham have keeping track of Gomes, who will be a free agent at the end of the ongoing season. Now the publication has reported that Spurs have made an offer to the Englishman.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are also interested in acquiring the signature of their academy graduate. After starting his senior career at Old Trafford in 2017, Gomes joined Lille in August 2020 and was loaned out to Portuguese club Boavista for that season.

Ad

Trending

Manchester United have been reportedly interested in strengthening their midfield in the summer transfer window amid doubts over Casemiro and Christian Eriksen’s futures. With Angel Gomes already being on their transfer target list, there is a possibility of a reunion at Old Trafford.

Gomes has turned heads with his impressive performances for LOSC Lille, with West Ham United and Lyon also keeping tabs, as per TBR Football.

Angel Gomes has registered two goals and one assist in 19 appearances across competitions for LOSC Lille this season. Overall, the English midfielder has recorded 10 goals and 19 assists in 133 matches for the French club.

Ad

Five players reportedly expected to return in Manchester United's upcoming PL clash against Everton

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim had a hard time with an injury-riddled squad in their last Premier League clash against Spurs. The match ended in a 1-0 loss for the Red Devils on Sunday (February 16) at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

During the post-match press conference, Amorim was asked if some players are expected to return to the pitch in United's next league clash against Everton. The Portuguese manager replied (via the club's website):

Ad

"It [the injury and illness situation this week] doesn’t matter, it’s in the past. We want to recover the players, I think we can recover some players for the next game [against Everton]. From this moment until the end of the season, it’s going to be like that so we have to be together to finish the season and then start over."

Ad

Now, a report from UtdDistrict suggests that Manchester United might have five players return to action in their next match. After being sidelined in the game against Spurs due to illness, Leny Yoro and Christian Eriksen are reportedly expected to be back for the upcoming match against the Toffees on Saturday, February 22.

Manuel Ugarte and Toby Collyer were also ruled out for Sunday's match after sustaining injuries during training. According to journalist Chris Wheeler (via @centredevils on X), the duo can also be back in action as their respective injuries are not thought to be serious.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, back-up goalkeeper Altay Bayındır was also seen to be back in individual training in a recently shared footage and might make it to the bench against Everton.

Manchester United are set to face the Toffees on February 22, at Goodison Park.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback