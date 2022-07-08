Manchester United set to hold talks with agent of forward who could replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford: Reports 

Manchester United are reportedly keen to acquire the services of Argentine forward Paulo Dybala on a free transfer to replace their unsettled star Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to Corriere della Sera (via TuttoMercatoWeb), the Red Devils are expected to be in touch with Dybala's representatives in London in the coming days. The Premier League club have earmarked the 28-year-old as the replacement for Ronaldo in their frontline.

Apart from the Red Devils, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Arsenal, and Atletico Madrid are also interested in signing the player, as per FCInterNews.

Considered one of the best number 10s in Serie A in recent years, the Argentine impressed with his performances last season. During the 2021-22 campaign, he registered 15 goals and six assists in 39 games for the Serie A giants, Juventus.

Earlier, Ronaldo expressed his desire to leave Old Trafford this summer to pursue UEFA Champions League action at another club. Manchester United's lack of signings in the ongoing transfer window is believed to be a key factor too.

Despite their initial stance, the club hierarchy are now open to letting the Portuguese star leave this summer to avoid a long, drawn-out transfer saga, according to The Sun.

As per ESPN, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Cristiano Ronaldo 'wanted more' at Manchester United

According to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Portuguese striker feels Manchester United's ambition in the transfer market is quite below-par.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano provided some insight into the ongoing transfer saga involving the former Real Madrid man.

The Italian journalist said:

"Cristiano wants to go and try something different — he is not happy with the club's ambition in the market. Now, they have signed Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen is one step away from being official; Frenkie De Jong negotiations are ongoing, so let's see what's next. Lisandro Martinez is a player they want, but Cristiano wanted more."

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Fabrizio Romano: "Cristiano Ronaldo is a big fan of Erik ten Hag's work. For him, ten Hag is NOT the problem. The real problem is the project, signings, and many steps of Man Utd".

He continued:

"He is convinced that Manchester City are on another level, also Liverpool after signing Darwin Nunez and extending the contract of Mohamed Salah. Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are doing very good in the market, so Cristiano's thinking is that Manchester United are not at the best level in the Premier League and face the risk of not being in the top positions of the Premier League next season. This is why Cristiano is not happy and has asked to leave the club and this is why Jorge Mendes is working on many potential possibilities."

Ronaldo is currently on leave from training due to family reasons and will not be a part of Manchester United's pre-season tour to Thailand later this month.

