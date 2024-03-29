Manchester United set to include Mason Greenwood as part of player-plus-cash deal to sign 27-year-old defender: Reports

Manchester United are considering a move to include Mason Greenwood as part of a deal to add 27-year-old Juventus defender Gleison Bremer to their squad. They're thinking about a player-plus-cash trade which would see Greenwood, who is now on loan at La Liga team Getafe, move to Italy.

While in Spain, Mason Greenwood has been able to revitalize his career after he was unable to continue at Old Trafford due to the criminal charges leveled against him. Those charges have since been dropped, but England has been an untenable option for the winger, seeing him opt for a loan move to the La Liga squad.

Thanks to his impressive performances - 13 goal contributions in 27 appearances - some European clubs are now interested in a permanent move for Greenwood. Getafe, meanwhile, believe that Manchester United's €50 million asking price is excessively high, and may decide against making a move for him.

The fee hasn't stopped other clubs though, as Mason Greenwood continues to rebuild his career outside of the Premier League. Manchester United are accepting bids for him, and Juventus are said to be highly interested in his services.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via TeamTalk), the Italian giants want Greenwood, while their English counterparts like Juventus' defender Gleison Bremer. This has led the Red Devils to review a potential player-plus-cash deal that could see them get Bremer from Juventus for cheap.

Turin may be receptive to this proposal, meaning Manchester United would have to provide around €10 million in cash for the transaction. Greenwood might provide Juventus, who are in third place in Serie A, with a much-needed boost. Bremer would go in the other direction to help the Red Devils shore up their defense.

Pundit tells Marcus Rashford to leave Manchester United

TalkSPORT commentator Simon Jordan has warned Marcus Rashford to leave Old Trafford, or else he won't advance in his career. Jordan feels that Rashford is at a turning moment in his career and that he must move quickly to prevent more setbacks.

Jordan slammed the Manchester United forward on his Daily Mail column (via GOAL):

"The best we saw of him was at the start of his career and a brief rally last season. It’s certainly hard to argue he has become a better player in the last five years. I think he’s got worse, I don’t see any area of his game that has developed."

He went on to warn Rashford to leave:

"There has been endless links to Paris Saint-Germain which could be an option if it’s a move he’d be interested in. He won’t go short of a bob or two in France, he’ll win league titles, play in the Champions League and be away from the goldfish bowl of United and the British media."

Rashford's involvement in the England team has decreased recently, as he has seen very minimal action during this international break. He saw only a few minutes against Brazil and none at all against Belgium. Rashford appears to be declining in prominence as England's coach Gareth Southgate continues to prepare for Euro 2024.