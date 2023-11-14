Manchester United set to join race to sign £30m rated player, club likely to make move if Casemiro leaves the Red Devils - Reports

Manchester United are expected to join the race to sign Brazil midfielder Andre in January, according to journalists Jack Gallagher and Graeme Bailey (via mufcmpb on X).

The move will depend on the future of Casemiro, who has been linked with an exit from Old Trafford at the end of the 2023-24 season. Manchester United signed Casemiro from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022 for a fee of around £70 million. The star midfielder, however, is already reported to be on his way out of the club.

According to TalkSPORT (via The United Stand), United's upcoming minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe will allow Casemiro to leave the club to fund future incomings. The five-time UEFA Champions League winner is linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in the summer of 2024.

One of the players on the club's radar to replace Casemiro is Fluminense star Andre. It is, however, worth mentioning that Manchester United are not the club interested in signing the 22-year-old Brazil international.

Fellow Premier League sides Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are also in the running to secure the services of the highly-rated midfielder.

Andre is a defensive midfielder but who is also capable of playing in central midfield and as a makeshift centre-back if needed. He made 55 appearances for Fluminense in the 2023 season and contributed to just one assist along the way.

Andre is expected to be a relatively cheap purchase for Manchester United or any other interested parties. According to the aforementioned source, Fluminense will accept a bid in the region of £30 million for their academy graduate.

Andre could be seen as a direct replacement for Casemiro should he leave Manchester United at the end of the season. Both players play in a similar role but the former is nine years younger than his compatriot which would give the Red Devils some much-needed longevity.

How has Casemiro performed for Manchester United this season?

Casemiro had a good start to the 2023-24 season but his form has since declined and is now currently nursing an injury.

The former Real Madrid star has made 12 appearances this season and has contributed four goals across all competitions. This includes a brace against Bayern Munich in the Champions League in a game where United suffered a 4-3 defeat.

Casemiro was then sent off against Galatasaray in Manchester United's second game in the Champions League group stage. Erik ten Hag's side suffered a 3-2 defeat on that occasion at Old Trafford.

As things stand, Casemiro has missed four Premier League games for the Red Devils. His miss has coincided with United finding some form in the league, winning three of those games against Sheffield United, Fulham, and Luton Town.