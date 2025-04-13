Manchester United set to launch £52 million bid for Liverpool target - Reports 

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Ederson, who's also been linked with Liverpool. The Atalanta midfielder could move to the Premier League in the summer.
Ederson has been in Italy for over three years now, having first joined Salernitana from Corinthians in January 2022. He then joined Atalanta that summer and has been excellent for them. He's made 132 appearances for the side, scoring 12 goals and providing four assists.
The Brazilian can play as a defensive or a central midfielder. He is known for his relentless intensity off the ball and his simplicity on the ball. Meanwhile, both Manchester United and Liverpool are looking for midfield reinforcements in the summer. As per Tuttomercatoweb, the Red Devils are set to launch a bid for Ederson, whose asking price is £52 million.
Meanwhile, as per BBC Sport, Liverpool are also interested in signing him as they look to replace Wataru Endo and potentially, Curtis Jones. Ederson also recently spoke about potentially moving to the Premier League, saying:
"I like Italy, I adapted well, but I'm curious about the Premier League, so I don't know. I'm still growing up, so I don't know if I'll stay in Italy, I think I still have a lot to prove. If I go somewhere else, I will continue to grow there too."
Ederson's contract with Atalanta expires in 2027. As per the aforementioned report, he is unlikely to sign a new one amidst interest from Manchester United and Liverpool.
Liverpool looking to seal PL title; Manchester United looking for consistency
While they were eliminated in all other competitions, Liverpool are edging closer to winning the Premier League title this season. They sit atop the table, 10 points above Arsenal, who drew 1-1 against Brentford at home on Saturday. If the Reds beat West Ham United on Sunday, the gap will increase to 13 points.
Hence, the Merseysiders could win the title against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on April 17 if they win their next three games. On the other hand, Manchester United are 13th in the league standings and are looking for some improvement. They are set to face Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Sunday.
Ruben Amorim's side have just two wins in their last eight games across competitions and none in their last three. They drew 2-2 at Olympique Lyon in their UEFA Europa League quarter-finals first leg on Thursday. They will look to get some momentum ahead of the second leg at Old Trafford on April 17.