Manchester United set to launch bid for 17-year-old Argentina wonderkid after failed Real Madrid move: Reports

Manchester United are set to make a move to sign River Plate wonderkid Franco Mastantuono after Real Madrid failed to land him, as per reports. The Red Devils are gearing up for a busy summer as they look to add quality to their squad after another underwhelming season.

Ad

Tribal Football reports that Argentine youth international Mastantuono features very prominently in the transfer plans of Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim this summer. The 17-year-old appeared set to join Real Madrid in 2024, but club insider Jose Félix Diaz has revealed that the deal fell through, as an agreement could not be reached with his agents.

Franco Mastantuono is regarded as the Phil Foden of Argentine football, with the youngster having made his mark at River Plate at a tender age. He holds the record for being the youngest goalscorer in the club's history, as he was only 16 years and five months old when he scored against Excursionistas in February 2024.

Ad

Trending

Mastantuono's stocks have risen greatly in the last year, with the youngster pushing for a place in the Argentina squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He has appeared eight times for River Plate this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

Manchester United may look to move for Mastantuono in the summer before any other sides, including Real Madrid, can revisit a transfer for him. The youngster will be a good addition to the Red Devils, and will ease some of the creative burden on captain Bruno Fernandes.

Ad

Manchester United, Real Madrid linked with Ligue 1 star: Reports

Manchester United and Real Madrid are among the sides keeping tabs on AS Monaco star Maghnes Akliouche, as per reports. The 23-year-old has been in fine form for the Ligue 1 side this season, leading to serious interest from around Europe.

L'Equipe revealed (via GFFN) that Manchester United have shown a concrete interest in the 23-year-old forward. The report also indicated that Real Madrid could soon join the race for the French youth international if Xabi Alonso, who is a huge fan of his, is made manager. Manchester City is another side that has been linked with the forward, who turned down a move away from Monaco last summer.

Maghnes Akliouche has enjoyed a brilliant season for his club, scoring six times and providing ten assists in 39 appearances. The youngster has a deal until 2028 with the club, and is expected to command a fee of between €70-80 million.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More