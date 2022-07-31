Manchester United set to make move for 26-year-old Real Madrid star: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio, who has been heavily linked with a summer move away from the La Liga giants in the ongoing transfer window.

Asensio, who is in the final year of his current deal at the Santiago Bernabeu, has fallen down the pecking order at Real Madrid of late. The 26-year-old, who rose through the ranks at Mallorca before joining Real Madrid in 2014, was used as a utility option during the 2021-22 season.

"You have to ask Dani Ceballos and Marco Asensio if it's better for them to leave… and ask the club if they will be offered a new contract". Carlo Ancelotti: "Real Madrid's team for this season is completed. We are better than last season, I'm happy".

According to Mundo Deportivo (via Sports Mole), Asensio has recently emerged as a transfer target for the Erik ten Hag-coached side. The report added that Liverpool, Arsenal and AC Milan are also monitoring the availability of the £25 million-rated attacker.

Asensio, who has won three La Liga titles and three UEFA Champions League trophies with Los Blancos, has struggled for consistency since suffering a serious knee injury in 2019. Last season, Asensio registered 12 goals and two assists in 2110 minutes of action.

OptaJose @OptaJose 12 - Marco Asensio scored 12 goals for @realmadriden in 2021/22 in all competitions, his best scoring return in a single campaign. In addition, the Spaniard scored more goals from outside the box than any other LaLiga player last season (five goals). Value. 12 - Marco Asensio scored 12 goals for @realmadriden in 2021/22 in all competitions, his best scoring return in a single campaign. In addition, the Spaniard scored more goals from outside the box than any other LaLiga player last season (five goals). Value. https://t.co/0mUJH41tOC

Speaking to MARCA (via Sports Mole) earlier this summer, the Spaniard shed light on his future. He said:

"Renew or leave Real Madrid? I think there are three possibilities, there is also the option to stay and fulfil my contract year. My future does not have to depend on whether or not I will have a place in the next FIFA World Cup. Rumours are part of football, and more so at Real Madrid. High-level players are always associated with it."

Meanwhile, Manchester United have completed the signings of centre-back Lisandro Martinez from Ajax, left-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord and midfielder Christian Eriksen on a free transfer.

Manchester United are scheduled to start their 2022-23 Premier League campaign at home against Brighton & Hove Albion on August 5.

Louis Saha lauds new Manchester United manager's impact at the club

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has backed new boss Erik ten Hag to build a successful project at the club. He told bet365:

"I think for now he has not made many mistakes. These players seem to respond really well to his training, the toughness is back, there's a new atmosphere that's one of focus and to work hard. This is what we want to see as United fans. We want to see commitment, energy, passion and creativity."

The Red Devils, who ended last season with a record-low Premier League points tally, have registered three victories during their pre-season preparations. The club are set to end their pre-season with a friendly against Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford on Sunday, July 31.

