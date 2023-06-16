Manchester United set to make move for French defender - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sempre Milan), the Red Devils have expressed an interest in the French defender. They are reportedly monitoring his situation at the San Siro after a superb campaign with Stefano Pioli's side.

The 25-year-old made 45 appearances across competitions, scoring four goals and providing five assists. He can play both as a left-back and as a left-midfielder, performing in the latter role on nine occasions this past season.

However, Manchester United will have to shell out a hefty fee to prise Hernandez away from Milan. The Rossonerri have no intention of selling the Frenchman and value him at around €60 million.

Erik ten Hag may be looking to further strengthen his defense that will be competing in the Champions League next season. The Red Devils already possess two left-backs in Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

The United boss has used right-back Diogo Dalot as a makeshift left-back on occasion. But he could be looking for more strength in depth.

Hernandez has an abundance of experience. He won the Champions League with Real Madrid in 2018 and the Serie A title with Milan in 2022. The France international has earned 14 caps for Les Bleus.

Manchester United's Christian Eriksen advised to change his role to prolong his career

Christian Eriksen could be handed new role in Danish national team.

Denmark national team boss Kasper Hjulmand has claimed that Christian Eriksen can play for many more years but may need to change his style of play.

Hjulmand was speaking during the international break when he was asked about the Manchester United midfielder's time left in the game. He told Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet (via United in Focus):

“Christian can play for many more years, but it will be in a role a little longer back on the field. Christian will play in a slightly more withdrawn role with slightly more passes. And it really suits his game, because Christian is good at creating flow in the game and dictating the tempo of matches."

The Danish coach added:

“I think that in the coming years, Christian can become even stronger and set the tone in that position. It also suits Christian’s game, we see him in that role because he is so game-intelligent."

The 31-year-old joined Manchester United on a free transfer last summer after a short-term deal with Brentford expired. He impressed, scoring two goals and providing 10 assists in 44 games across competitions.

However, Eriksen was sidelined for three months after suffering a knee injury in January. This led to Ten Hag signing Marcel Sabitzer on loan from Bayern Munich for the second half of the campaign.

