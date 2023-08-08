Manchester United set to make surprise £34.5 million offer to sign Real Madrid superstar – Reports

Manchester United are reportedly set to launch a shock move to sign Real Madrid star David Alaba in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are currently aiming to strengthen their squad ahead of their UEFA Champions League return. They have roped in four first-team stars for a combined sum of close to £180 million so far this summer – Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Jonny Evans.

Now, according to Todofichajes, Manchester United have earmarked Alaba as one of their defensive targets this summer. They are set to lodge a bid of £34.5 million plus potential add-ons in the coming weeks.

Manchester United, who finished third in the Premier League table past campaign, are also aiming to offer the Austrian a lucrative contract to lure him away from Real Madrid. They are adamant about signing the player due to his rich experience and spectacular versatility.

However, Alaba has his doubts about a possible summer switch to the Old Trafford despite the opportunity of earning a higher salary. He is not convinced that a move away from Santiago Bernabeu would be a smart one, more so because of United's existing defensive depth.

Manchester United currently have seven centre-backs on their books, with ex-Real Madrid man Raphael Varane and 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Lisandro Martinez as starters. They also have Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, and Teden Mengi, apart from Evans.

Alaba, who joined Real Madrid on a free transfer after departing Bayern Munich in 2021, has a contract until June 2026 at Los Blancos. He has registered five goals and seven assists in 85 games for them so far.

Will Real Madrid defender David Alaba fit in Manchester United's plans for next season?

Manchester United are likely to clear a lot of their deadwood this summer, starting with the likes of Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly and Scott McTominay. They have parted ways with Alex Telles and Anthony Elanga, while releasing David de Gea and Phil Jones last month.

Should David Alaba join the Red Devils soon, he could prove to be a fantastic coup for them. The 31-year-old former Bayern Munich man would add more composure to their backline owing to his experience.

A three-time UEFA Champions League winner, the 101-cap Austria international is considered a natural on the left flank. He has played in 260 games at Luke Shaw's position, contributing a total of 45 assists.