Manchester United set to offer contract extension to £270k-a-week star - Reports 

Manchester United's hierarchy are prepared to offer forward Anthony Martial a new contract, according to the Daily Star. The Frenchman is currently earning around £270,000 per week and still has two years remaining on his contract.

Anthony Martial has impressed new manager Erik ten Hag. The former AS Monaco starlet made a huge impact during the pre-season. This has seen him move higher up the pecking order at Old Trafford.

With Ten Hag trusting Martial to be their leading forward, a new contract needs to be offered to keep him at the club for a longer period of time. According to the aforementioned source, Martial could be given an additional two-year contract. This could see him stay at Old Trafford until he is 30 years old.

It does not mention the salary the French forward will pocket. However, it is safe to assume that Martial could be offered a slight pay rise by Manchester United.

Anthony Martial has often been accused of lacking consistency and only has patches of good form. However, a Manchester United source has told the Daily Star that the Frenchman is currently feeling rejuvenated at the club following the arrival of Erik ten Hag. The source said:

“The player has a spring in his step step and genuinely seems pleased to be at United.”

Duke's United Show @DukesUnitedShow



#MUFC Manchester United's France striker Anthony Martial is set for talks over a contract extension, just months after his Old Trafford career seemed over. (Sun) Manchester United's France striker Anthony Martial is set for talks over a contract extension, just months after his Old Trafford career seemed over. (Sun)🔴⚪️⚫️ #MUFC https://t.co/2p1VvvpKlA

Anthony Martial's United career looked to be nearing its end following a failed loan spell at Sevilla towards the second half of last season. However, the arrival of a new manager has revived his career at Old Trafford.

As things stand, Martial is higher in the pecking order compared to Cristiano Ronaldo. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has started just once in four Premier League games this season.

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has made an injury-ridden start to the new season

Anthony Martial has made an injury-ridden start to the new season for Manchester United. The French international missed the opening two matches of the season due to a hamstring injury.

Martial made a second-half substitute appearance against Liverpool in a 2-1 win. He provided an assist for Marcus Rashford's goal moments after he came on.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Anthony Martial appreciation tweet.



Showing why Erik ten Hag told Man Utd not to sell him. Hopefully, he continues like this. Anthony Martial appreciation tweet.Showing why Erik ten Hag told Man Utd not to sell him. Hopefully, he continues like this. https://t.co/lvcr3mVIk3

Martial, however, picked up an Achilles injury which kept him out of United's away game against Southampton on Saturday, August 27.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Leicester City and every PL GW 4 fixture! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava