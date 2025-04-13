Manchester United set to open talks with 23-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo teammate over summer move: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly set to open talks to sign Cristiano Ronaldo's national teammate Goncalo Inacio. The Red Devils are looking to bolster their defense and see the Portuguese defender as the ideal player this summer.

As per a report in Caught Offside, Manchester United are interested in signing Incacio and are looking to bring him in this summer. Ruben Amorim wants to add reinforcements at the back as he sees the defense as his biggest issue at the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo's national teammate was linked with a move to Manchester City in 2024 but the move did not materialize. Daniel Carriço spoke about the possible transfer and told O Jogo:

“We saw it happen with Ruben Dias at City. Who knows if the same thing won’t happen with Inacio, a transfer for very high sums. A left-footed centre-half who is quick and good in the air are characteristics that make him even more valuable.”

José Boto was quick to praise the Manchester United target and added:

“Inacio is a very good builder, very quick at reading the game. He’s an intelligent player. He plays well and is ready to leave. He needs a specific team that likes to build from the back. Manchester City, for example. I think he’d make a good partner for Ruben Dias. He’s very comfortable on the ball. I don’t know if there will be many teams who can take him because he has very specific characteristics. I think he’s at a good time te leap.”

Reports suggest Inacio has a €60 million release clause in his contract at Sporting CP.

Manchester United have been scouting Goncalo Inacio since 2023

Manchester United have been keen on signing Goncalo Inacio since 2023 but have not managed to get a deal over the line. They are now keen on getting the transfer done as Ruben Amorim wants to bolster the defense.

Fabrizio Romano spoke about the defender to GiveMeSport in 2023 and said via One Football:

“It will be difficult to negotiate for the Portuguese centre-backs that Manchester United are scouting, like Inacio and Silva. They have many names on the list that they are scouting around Europe. But going for these kinds of players in the January transfer window will be complicated. Also, a crucial point is the situation of Martinez. How will he recover? What will be the situation with him during the second or third week of December? This will help to understand what Man Utd want to do in that position during the January window.”

Manchester City have since dropped out of the race as they have signed Abdukodir Khusanov.

