Manchester United set to pay £11 million dividend to shareholders with majority going to the Glazers - Reports 

Manchester United are reportedly (via Manchester Evening News) set to pay a whopping £11 million in dividends to their shareholders on Friday (June 24). The majority of the said dividends are expected to go to the club’s owners, the Glazer family.

Manchester United endured a torrid campaign in the 2021-22 season. The Red Devils faced early eliminations from the Champions League, FA Cup, and the League Cup and even failed to secure a top-four finish.

Erik ten Hag has been brought in to steady the ship, but the Dutchman has not yet had success in luring away top talents to Old Trafford. “Haggling over transfer fees” has reportedly played a part in United’s dry spell in the transfer market.

At such a tumultuous time, the news of Glazers family members taking major cash payouts is likely to ruffle some feathers. As per MEN’s report, most of the dividends are split between the six Glazer family members who hold shares at the club. Last year, the Glazers accumulated £8 million in dividend payments (£10.7 million total). Dividends are generally paid twice every year; once in January and again in June.

Last month, it was confirmed that Manchester United’s debts were now closer to the £500 million-mark, an 11.8 percent increment from last year. The Glazer family members have regularly taken money out of the club, angering the supporters.

United legend Gary Neville recently called out their behavior, stating that they should turn it down and focus on the betterment of the club (via talkSPORT Edge).

Paul Pogba set to leave Manchester United for Juventus for a second time

Having failed to tie him down to a long-term contract, Manchester United are set to lose Paul Pogba to Juventus on a free transfer for a second time.

At a time when the club are in huge debt, Pogba’s free departure is likely to sting the Old Trafford outfit.

Pogba, who rose through the Red Devils’ academy, joined Juventus as a free agent in 2012. He developed his game and emerged as one of the best in the business, impressing his boyhood club. In 2016, Pogba returned to Old Trafford for a whopping £94.50 million fee, becoming the club’s most expensive acquisition.

Unfortunately, he failed to live up to his potential in Manchester, often struggling to make an impact in decisive matches. Now, six years later, he returns to Juve again as a free agent, looking to rediscover his form ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

