Manchester United set price to sell Jadon Sancho to Premier League side: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly set a price tag of £60 million on Jadon Sancho amid interest from Aston Villa.

Sancho, 23, has failed to live up to expectations at Old Trafford since arriving from Borussia Dortmund for £73 million in 2021. He has struggled to replicate his prior form during his first two seasons at the club, attracting criticism of late.

According to Football Transfers, Manchester United are willing to let go of Sancho to raise considerable funds for the upcoming summer transfer window. They have grown tired of the ex-Manchester City youth star's constant troubles.

The Red Devils are aiming to make the most of Aston Villa's interest in the 23-cap England international this summer. As a result, they are interested in holding talks for the sale of their right-footed attacker in the region of £60 million.

Should Sancho secure a permanent move to Unai Emery's side in the near future, he would emerge as a key starter for them. He is expected to displace the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Leon Bailey from the pecking order next term.

Sancho, whose current deal is set to expire in June 2026, has scored just 12 goals and laid out a paltry six assists in 76 matches for the Old Trafford side so far. He is currently averaging a goal involvement every 273 minutes for them.

In comparison, the 2022-23 EFL Cup winner averaged a goal contribution every 87 minutes during his four-year stint at Dortmund between 2017 and 2021. He netted 50 goals and laid out 64 assists in 137 games for the German side.

Manchester United target hints at moving to Old Trafford this summer

According to the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has had a host of video calls with Atalanta star Rasmus Hojlund to discuss a move. The club have been impressed with the Dane's outings of late.

During an interview with Berlingske, Hojlund was queried about the recent rumors involving United. He responded:

"There has been no video call or anything so far. It's a huge club, so I must have done something right if it says they want me. My goal is to reach the top shelf and you can say that Manchester United is. So, it will be huge."

Hojlund, 20, could prove to be a brilliant signing for the Red Devils should he opt to join them this summer. He netted 16 goals and provided seven assists in just 2551 minutes of first-team action for Atalanta and Sturm Graz last term.

Manchester United had a good season under Erik ten Hag but will need to build on it this summer. They finished third in the Premier League, won the Carabao Cup and reached the final of the FA Cup. The Red Devils will hope to have a better season in the 2023-24 campaign.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes