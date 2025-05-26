Manchester United set price tag on Kobbie Mainoo amid interest from Chelsea - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly willing to sell Kobbie Mainoo this summer. The Red Devils are looking for £55 million to let the 20-year-old midfielder leave Old Trafford.

As per The Sun, Mainoo is one of the players Manchester United are looking to sell as they look to reshuffle the squad. The academy product will count as a pure profit sale and help the club in PSR calculations.

The English publication has reported that the Red Devils are in a financial mess and cannot rebuild their squad without making a few big sales. They need to let go of players who are not vital for Ruben Amorim's squad and cash in on as many players as possible.

Chelsea and Bayern Munich have been linked with Mainoo as they look to bolster their midfield. The 20-year-old was also put on the market in January, but no club matched the Red Devils' asking price.

Apart from Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho is another academy product United are ready to sell. The Argentine winger criticized manager Ruben Amorim after the Europa League loss against Tottenham Hotspur. The Athletic have reported that the Portuguese coach has already told him to find a new club.

Manchester United told it would be 'madness' to sell Kobbie Mainoo by pundit

Danny Murphy wrote for the Daily Mail earlier this season and urged Ruben Amorim to keep Kobbie Mainoo at the club. He stated that the sale would be "madness" as they would need to find a good enough replacement for the Englishman in the squad.

Murphy wrote (via Football365):

“Manchester United’s incredible win against Lyon on Thursday night reminded us all it would be madness to let Kobbie Mainoo leave Old Trafford. Mainoo and Garnacho are two talented, hungry players capable of having a big impact for United over the next five years or more, whether that’s under Amorim or any other manager. If I was Amorim, I would be talking to Mainoo, talking to my bosses, and making sure he stayed. I would still be shocked to see him leave in the summer.”

“Any player who is able to deal with that pressure at such a young age is a terrific asset for Ruben Amorim to have. I am surprised he has not featured more for United this season, especially with their problems in midfield, although I appreciate he has had injuries. I know Amorim thinks there has been weaknesses in his defensive work in certain games but that’s normal for a young midfielder in the Premier League who is adapting to playing different positions in United’s system."

Manchester United lost the Europa League final to Tottenham, with Brennan Johnson scoring game's only goal. They finished the Premier League season with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Sunday, taking them to 15th in the table.

