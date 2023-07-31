Manchester United set to receive massive sum as they enter biggest agreement in Premier League history with Adidas: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly reached a 10-year agreement with Adidas worth a staggering £900 million.

According to The Guardian's Chris Wheeler, the deal is the biggest in Premier League history. It is worth £90 million per season and is an increase on the £750 million deal they agreed on back during the 2015-16 season.

Adidas replaced Nike as Manchester United's kit supplier in 2015 and will continue to do so for the next 10 years. The agreement means the club have secured certainty around their single biggest source of revenue for the next decade.

The Red Devils and the German sportswear company released a joint statement regarding the new deal. They explain that the new deal puts focus on the club's women's team (via ESPN):

"The new deal increases the focus on the Manchester United women's team since their reintroduction in 2018."

However, the agreement raises doubts over the Glazers' potential sale of the Red Devils as they have secured extra investment. The Old Trafford outfit has been placed up for sale since November but there is still no end in sight regarding the matter. Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani and British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe have been battling it out for ownership.

Manchester United star Christian Eriksen talks up Rasmus Hojlund's arrival

Hojlund is set to become a Red Devil.

Manchester United look set to seal the signing of Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund in the coming days. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that the two clubs have agreed on a €70 million (£60 million) package deal for the Dane.

Hojlund, 20, is set to undergo a medical before being confirmed as a new United player. There have been question marks over the price that Erik ten Hag's side are paying.

However, his fellow countryman Christian Eriksen has given a glowing verdict on the young frontman. He told Sky Sports during Manchester United's pre-season tour of the United States:

“He is a strong number nine. He has developed a lot in the last year from when I last saw him. He has developed and turning into a nine for the national team. To be honest, I have not seen that many games for Atalanta, but I know how they play and he fitted in well there."

Hojlund bagged 10 goals and four assists in 34 games across competitions for Atalanta last season. He is a pacey striker despite his 6ft2 frame and although he's not the finished article, he is a player Ten Hag can transform into a top talent.