Manchester United set to rekindle interest in superstar target ahead of summer window — Reports

Manchester United are reportedly set to rekindle their interest in English star Jadon Sancho and are confident that they can purchase him for a much lesser fee than what was quoted last summer.

The Red Devils were in front of the queue for Sancho's signature last summer and were asked to cough up a British record fee of £108m for him by Borussia Dortmund. However, Manchester United chief Ed Woodward refused to pay up for him due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and they now believe that this decision could pay off come summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men now believe that they can sign Sancho for a fee that is much lesser than Dortmund's asking price last summer. The report adds that Sancho was keen on joining Manchester United during the previous window despite not submitting an official transfer request.

Jadon Sancho has scored his first Bundesliga goal of the season for Borussia Dortmund.



He ends his run of 16 league games without a goal. pic.twitter.com/n0CosQAQ2i — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 3, 2021

Manchester United are also said to remain interested in signing the talented 20-year-old, and this is despite Sancho's poor form this season. It took the former Manchester City winger his 12th Bundesliga start of the campaign to register his first goal, which is in stark contrast to his sparkling form last year that saw him score 17 goals and set up a further 16.

With both parties keen on a move materialising, Manchester United could potentially look to sign him come summer ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020.

Manchester United retain interest in Erling Haaland

Despite being reportedly interested in signing a former summer target, Sancho, another player that Manchester United are said to remain keen on is his Dortmund teammate, Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian centre-forward was targeted by the Red Devils prior to his move to Borussia Dortmund, but he moved to the Bundesliga instead. Haaland has continued to grow into one of the best strikers in Europe with his surreal goal-scoring exploits and has been linked with moves to Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, and other top European clubs.

A report from the Mirror claims that while they're interested in Sancho, it is Haaland that Manchester United manager Solskjaer is hopeful of acquiring more than the Englishman. The United boss worked closely with Haaland during their time together at FK Molde in Norway, a few years before the 20-year-old emerged as one of the most sought-after talents in Europe.

15 - Erling Haaland has scored 15 goals in 12 Champions League games, only failing to score in two appearances in the competition. Remarkable. pic.twitter.com/750PWPF0N4 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 24, 2020

The report further adds that Manchester United have no qualms about having to deal with Haaland's notorious super-agent Mino Raiola due to the relationship Solskjaer shares with the striker.

