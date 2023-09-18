Manchester United set to rival Barcelona for 22-year-old star as Red Devils aim to bolster attack ahead of Jadon Sancho exit: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly set sights on Barcelona target Alex Baena. The Red Devils see the Spaniard as the perfect replacement for Jadon Sancho, who has fallen out with manager Erik ten Hag.

As per a report in El Nacional, Baena has impressed the Manchester United hierarchy and has been recommended to the manager. They see him as a player who can operate on both wings and work wonders for the side.

Baena has a €60 million release clause in his contract, which expires in 2028, which was increased from €35 million by Villarreal this year. They are aware of interest from various clubs and are fighting to keep their prized asset.

Barcelona were linked with a move for Baena this summer but could not afford the deal because of their financial issues. The Catalan side remain interested and have been trying to secure his signature since the departure of Ousmane Dembele.

Manchester United have now entered the race after Sancho and Ten Hag fell out.

Baena, 22, has scored once and assisted thrice in his five La Liga games so far this season. Overall, he has registered 15 goals and 15 assists in 74 games for Villarreal.

Why has Jadon Sancho been banished from the Manchester United team?

Erik ten Hag claimed earlier in September that Jadon Sancho was not training well at Manchester United. He revealed that reason after a reporter quizzed him on the Englishman's absence from the squad for the 3-1 loss at Arsenal.

Sancho was quick to hit back and claimed that he was being made a scapegoat by the manager. He released a statement which read:

"Please don't believe everything you read! I will not allow people saying things that is completely untrue, I have conducted myself in training very well this week. I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won't go into, I've been a scapegoat for a long time which isn't fair!"

He added:

"All I want to do is play football with a smile on my face and contribute to my team. I respect all decisions that are made by the coaching staff, I play with fantastic players and grateful to do so which I know every week is a challenge. I will continue to fight for this badge no matter what!"

Sancho has deleted the statement from his social media account but has refused to apologize for it. The Manchester United manager has decided to keep him away from the first team and has banished him from training too.