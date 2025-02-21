Manchester United set to step up transfer pursuit of 27-year-old Serie A star: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in snapping up AC Milan star Theo Hernandez to bolster their wing-back depth in the summer transfer window.

Hernandez, 27, has established himself as one of the Serie A's best defenders since departing Real Madrid for close to £19 million in 2019. He has helped his club lift one Serie A title and one Supercoppa Italiana crown.

Now, according to Spanish news outlet Fichajes.net, Hernandez has popped up as a potential sale for Milan in the recent times. His lack of consistency and his strained relationship with his fans are said to be factors.

As a result, Ruben Amorim's club are keeping close tabs on the 36-cap France international's situation. They could succeed in signing the player as the Rossoneri are ready to sell with the star's deal expiring in 2026.

Hernandez, who is an offensive-minded wing-back, has made 247 total appearances for his current club. The left-footed defender has found the back of the net 33 times and laid out 44 assists for the Italian outfit.

Manchester United signing labelled 'promising'

Earlier this month, Manchester United added Denmark wing-back Patrick Dorgu to their ranks in a potential £30 million transfer from Serie A side Lecce. They handed the 20-year-old pacy defender a deal until 2030.

Speaking recently to Campo, Denmark and Red Devils great Peter Schmeichel shared his two cents on Dorgu joining his former club on a permanent basis. He opined (h/t Metro):

"It is big to come to a club like Manchester United – a club in trouble. They have not been in as much trouble as they are now since the 1930s maybe. And the only significant player that the club and Ruben Amorim have brought in is Patrick Dorgu. So there is a lot of pressure on him. I think he is playing well."

Schmeichel, who represented the Red Devils from 1991 to 1999, added:

"In his first game, he only had to play 45 minutes, and you get a little idea of ​​what Ruben Amorim wants with the team. Dorgu was always available and moving. He came in, was fresh and good defensively. I think he did really well – Dorgu looks promising for United."

So far, Dorgu has made two appearances across competitions for Ruben Amorim's side. The wing-back scored five times and provided two assists in 57 overall outings for Lecce prior to his recent move to the Red Devils.

