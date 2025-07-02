Manchester United set to submit their third bid to sign priority summer target: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly set to submit their third offer for Bryan Mbeumo on Wednesday, July 2. As per Utd District, they are optimistic about completing the deal by the end of this week.

The Red Devils have already signed Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers by paying his £62.5 million release clause. They are looking to further strengthen their attack by signing Mbeumo. As per the aforementioned report, their talks with the Cameroonian forward have been positive, and he is eager to join them.

Manchester United made a bid of £55 million for Mbeumo in early June, but it was rejected. They then bid £55 million plus £7.5 million in add-ons, which was rejected as well. They are now set to submit their third bid on Wednesday.

The Red Devils are hoping to complete the signing this week. They want Mbeumo to be available for Ruben Amorim's first training session before pre-season on July 7. They are set to offer the forward a contract, with wages worth £150,000 per week plus bonuses.

Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with Mbeumo following Thomas Frank's move from Brentford to the north London side. However, as per journalist David Ornstein, the forward only wants to join Manchester United.

Brentford's DoF on Bryan Mbeumo's potential exit amidst Manchester United links

Brentford's Director of Football, Phil Giles, recently shared his thoughts on the speculation surrounding Bryan Mbeumo's future. Amidst the forward's links to Manchester United, Giles confirmed that multiple clubs are interested in him. However, he asserted that the Bees will only sell if their valuation is met.

“20 Premier League goals last year, we expected lots of interest, and there has been lots of interest," Giles said (via Utd District). "Bryan has his own views on what he wants to do with the next part of his career and where he wants to end up, which is fair because it’s his career.

“Those conversations have been ongoing now for a couple of weeks. We’ve made our point clear that, obviously, having had such a great season, if he earned a massive move now and it was right for us in terms of financially, we’d be open to that. But if he ended up here next season, I wouldn’t be massively surprised. It would be welcome. We’d be delighted. It would save me a massive headache, frankly. And that’s not off the table as well, so let’s see.”

Mbeumo joined Brentford from Troyes in 2019 and has registered 70 goals and 51 assists in 242 games across competitions for them. His contract with the Bees expires next summer.

