Manchester United set transfer fee for summer sale of on-loan star Antony: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly set a £40 million transfer fee for out-of-favour winger Antony. The Brazilian winger is currently on loan at Real Betis and has hugely impressed since joining the La Liga outfit.

Antony joined Real Betis in January after failing to impress Ruben Amorim. The 25-year-old has rediscovered his form since moving to the Spanish club, scoring four goals and providing four more in 12 matches across competitions.

Antony's displays have helped Betis in their pursuit of European football placement. Manuel Pellegrini's side has won their last six league games, propelling them to sixth position in the standings, just six points behind Athletic club in fourth.

Real Betis are now likely to snap up the former Ajax man on a permanent deal next summer. According to The i Paper (via Tribal Football), Manchester United are not keen on recalling Antony and have set a £40 million price tag for his sale.

The Red Devils are looking to overhaul their squad and bring in new players to back Amorim's project at Old Trafford. Selling Antony would recoup some funds for the club and create space for new signings in the summer.

However, the £40 million transfer fee would see them record a significant loss on a player they reportedly splashed £85 million to sign from Ajax three years ago. In 96 games for the Red Devils, Antony managed just 12 goals and six assists.

Real Betis star impressed with Manchester United loanee Antony

Real Betis star Isco recently opened up about playing with on-loan Manchester United star Antony. The former Real Madrid midfielder highlighted how the Brazilian has helped the team and joked about the club keeping him for another year.

"We need to crowdfund so he can stay at least another year," Isco said (via Tribal Football).

"I'm happy to be able to enjoy Antony," the former Spain international said. "He has surprised us all with his humility and with his willingness to help and add. We have noticed a change since he arrived. We are happy for him and for the team," he added.

Antony has started in all of his 12 appearances for Real Betis across competitions. The club has recorded eight wins, two losses, and two draws in that period, with the 25-year-old contributing four goals and four assists.

