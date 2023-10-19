Manchester United set to trigger 1-year extension in contract of three players - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly ready to activate the one-year extension options in Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Hannibal Mejbri's contracts.

According to Manchester Evening News, the three United stars are set to have their current deals extended by a further year. They have been prominent members of Erik ten Hag's side.

Wan-Bissaka's representatives have held talks with the Red Devils over an improved contract. The English right-back has enjoyed a career turnaround under Ten Hag, making 39 appearances across competitions under the Dutchman, providing two assists.

Meanwhile, Lindelof has been at Manchester United since 2017 and has been filling in for the injured Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez this season. He has made 10 appearances across competitions, helping his side keep three clean sheets.

The Sweden captain spoke of his intentions to extend his stay at Old Trafford this week (via the aforementioned source):

"Absolutely [I want to continue at United]. I enjoy myself very much. I am entering my seventh year at the club. I feel good and the family feels good. It's a club that I really like, and that I love to represent."

Hannibal has been a positive in a sorry start to the season for Manchester United. The Tunisian midfielder has excelled with impressive performances, scoring one goal in four games across competitions. The 20-year-old looks to be part of Ten Hag's long-term plans for the Red Devils.

Ten Hag has spoken highly of Hannibal, claiming that the young attacker has set the standards for his teammates this season. He said (via the aforementioned source):

"I think he gives a very good message to the rest of the squad that this is the demand, this has to be the standard when you are playing in a position, what you have to bring to the team, to get success."

The only possibility of a change in stance over triggering the one-year option in the trio's contract comes from the club's takeover situation. If Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS group gains control of the Red Devils' football operations, the situation could change.

Manchester United star Anthony Martial could reportedly be headed for the Old Trafford exit door

Anthony Martial's future is up in the air.

Uncertainty remains over the future of Anthony Martial whose contract is set to expire next year. He's on the fringes of the United first-team, falling behind Rasmus Hojlund in the pecking order. The French striker has bagged one goal and one assist in nine games across competitions this season.

The aforementioned source reports that there are doubts over Manchester United triggering the one-year option in his contract. The 27-year-old has been at Old Trafford since 2015 when he joined from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco for €60 million.

Martial has endured a frustrating spell with the Red Devils due to constant injury issues. He's managed 89 goals and 54 assists in 307 games across competitions, winning the UEFA Europa League, the FA Cup, and two League Cups.