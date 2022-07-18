Manchester United set to use Donny van de Beek in swap deal to sign £38 million-rated Arsenal target: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing AC Milan midfielder and Arsenal target Ismael Bennacer in a swap deal involving playmaker Donny van de Beek this summer.

Bennacer, who has two years left on his current deal at the San Siro, has been a mainstay at the centre of the park for the Rossoneri over the past three seasons. A technically gifted midfielder with a knack for beating the opposition's press, the 24-year-old has turned a lot of heads with his performances.

During the 2021-22 season, Bennacer helped AC Milan lift the Serie A title with two goals and an assist in 40 matches across all competitions. He also lifted the Serie B title in the 2017-18 season during his time at Empoli. The Algerian previously spent two years on Arsenal's books between 2015 and 2017 after joining from French outfit Arles.

According to CalcioMercatoWeb, new Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is hoping to lure Bennacer away from Italy by including Van de Beek in a potential deal. The report also stated that Arsenal are interested in the player and AC Milan have slapped a price tag of £38 million on the Algerian.

Van de Beek recently opened up about his experience on loan at Everton last season as he hopes to revive his career. Speaking to the club's website, he said:

"[Manchester United] is a massive club with a lot of fans and, to wear the shirt, it's always a special feeling. For me as well, I'm really happy to be back. For my experience, I think [the Everton loan] was good. Obviously, I was a little bit unlucky with my injuries, but, overall, it was a good experience to be there."

Van de Beek, who arrived at Old Trafford from Ajax for £35 million in 2020, has made 50 appearances for the Red Devils, registering two goals and two assists in the process.

Erik ten Hag says Donny van de Beek’s best position is in the number 10 role. 🗣 “Playing short behind the striker, he has a really good smell for being in the right position.”Erik ten Hag says Donny van de Beek’s best position is in the number 10 role. 🗣 “Playing short behind the striker, he has a really good smell for being in the right position.”Erik ten Hag says Donny van de Beek’s best position is in the number 10 role. 🇳🇱 https://t.co/oDi9eHcz8n

Manchester United pip Arsenal to the signature of Lisandro Martinez

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United have reached an agreement with Ajax for left-footed centre-back Lisandro Martinez in a deal worth up to £57 million. The 24-year-old is set to sign a five-year contract at Old Trafford.

Arsenal were also in the race for the Argentina international but have conceded defeat in their pursuit. Martinez will now be reunited with his former boss Ten Hag in Manchester.

