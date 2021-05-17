Manchester United slash asking price for midfield star - Reports

Manchester United will reportedly sell Paul Pogba if they get an offer of £55 million in the upcoming transfer window.

Pogba will only have a year remaining on his contract this summer, and Manchester United are willing to sell him for nearly half of what they paid for the Frenchman in 2016.

The club-record signing has had a good second half of the season, but reports indicate that the Manchester United hierarchy will sell him against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s wishes.

Solskjaer wants Pogba to remain at Old Trafford, but a contract extension seems improbable given Mino Raiola’s strained relationship with the club.

🎙 "𝙏𝙤𝙥 𝙘𝙡𝙖𝙨𝙨 𝙛𝙧𝙤𝙢 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙗𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙥𝙡𝙖𝙮𝙚𝙧 𝙤𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙛𝙞𝙚𝙡𝙙."@PaulPogba found the net in style last time we met Fulham ☄️#MUFC #MUFCPOTY — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 16, 2021

Raiola and Manchester United have not seen eye to eye in recent seasons, fuelling rumors about Pogba's exit from Manchester United this summer.

Juventus and Real Madrid interested in Manchester United star Paul Pogba

Pogba has been linked with a move back to Juventus, but the Bianconeri are in a severe financial rut right now. A move to Turin might depend on how many players the club can offload; several underperforming stars have been linked with exits.

Juventus could also sell Cristiano Ronaldo instead of losing him for free next year. The Portuguese's sale could open up funds to re-sign Pogba from Manchester United.

Real Madrid have been linked with a move for Pogba as well. The Frenchman has admitted in the past that he would love to play for Los Blancos.

Speaking during a training camp with his national team, Pogba said:

“Many things have been said. Of course, every footballer would love to play for Real Madrid and would dream about that. It’s a dream of mine, so why not one day?”

Pogba has enjoyed a good run of form since the start of the year. The Frenchman has put in some stellar displays in a Manchester United shirt, but some would argue that consistency has been a problem for the midfielder.

Pogba has played a slightly more attacking role on the left side of midfield under Solskjaer. The team has looked capable of challenging the biggest clubs in Europe in recent months and the Frenchman has been a huge part of that transformation.

However, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now seemingly set to lose Pogba, Manchester United could struggle to find replacements for the dynamic midfielder.