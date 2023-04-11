Manchester United and Spurs sound out availability of Barcelona superstar who is no longer 'non-transferable': Reports

Barcelona are reportedly open to selling Robert Lewandowski if they receive a ‘good offer’ this summer, with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur both interested in acquiring his services.

Lewandowski has enjoyed a spectacular debut season in Spain. With 27 goals in all competitions, including 17 in La Liga, he has led Barca's attack this season. With 10 games left to play, he is leading the Pichichi Trophy race, having three goals more than Real Madrid captain Karim Benzema.

However, the Polish striker has scored in only four La Liga appearances since December, including just three league goals since the start of February.

With Barcelona in financial trouble, Todo Fichajes (via Football365) has reported that they are willing to sell him if they receive a ‘good offer’. The report also states that Lewandowski's drop in form means he is no longer ‘non-transferable’ and is now a ‘possible departure’ as he is one of the club’s highest earners.

It further adds that the Catalan club will feel ‘obliged’ to sell amid their ongoing financial issues.

Premier League giants Manchester United and Tottenham are the two teams said to be interested in the 34-year-old. The Red Devils are looking for a new striker in the summer, while Spurs are expected to sign one if Harry Kane leaves at the end of the season.

Barcelona superstar Robert Lewandowski "wanted to go to Manchester United" earlier in his career

Barcelona superstar Robert Lewandowski has admitted that he wanted to join Manchester United over a decade ago when he was a part of Borussia Dortmund.

In an interview with Sport Bild, Lewandowski revealed how the Red Devils' then-manager Sir Alex Ferguson attempted to sign him. He said (via Sport Witness):

“I remember the moment exactly. We had a friendly with Dortmund in preparation, I think against Bochum. I was subbed at half-time. I looked at my mobile phone in the dressing room. There was a text message with the sender +44. Ferguson had tried to call me and then sent me a message. He wanted to talk to me.”

He added:

“I was still in the dressing room, I took a shower and called him back, in a quiet corner. My English wasn’t as good as it is today. He has a strong Scottish accent. I was so focused on understanding what he meant! Alex Ferguson tried to be considerate, spoke slowly.”

He continued:

"I was 22 years old, it was a special moment. I spoke to Aki Watzke and Jürgen Klopp in the camp. I wanted to go to Man United! But they said: ‘No chance, Robert. We need you. You have to stay.”

