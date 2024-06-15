Manchester United sqaud expected the club to sign two superstars last summer - Reports

Several players in the Manchester United squad reportedly expected the club to sign Harry Kane and Declan Rice during last year's summer transfer window, as per the Athletic. However, they were disappointed after the two English stars joined different clubs.

The players expected that the arrival of the English forward would boost their chances of winning the Premier League title after they finished third in the 2022–23 season. One such name who reportedly wanted Kane to become a part of Manchester United was former Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro.

Manager Erik ten Hag also wanted the club to sign Kane but the upper management wasn't convinced by the Dutch manager's choice. As a result, they completed the signing of Danish forward Rasmus Hojlund for a reported transfer fee of £72 million.

Trending

Hojlund made 43 appearances for the Red Devils last season across different competitions, bagging 16 goals and two assists. Meanwhile, Harry Kane, signed by Bayern Munich, bagged 44 goals and 12 assists in 45 appearances for the German side.

On the other side, Declan Rice was signed by Mikel Arteta's Arsenal for a reported transfer fee of £100 million. The former West Ham United midfielder played a crucial role in Arsenal's Premier League campaign, in which the Gunners finished second behind Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Additionally, the Gunners conceded the lowest number of goals (29) throughout the campaign.

Everton to reject Manchester United's bid for English defender - Reports

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United have reportedly made a £35 million bid for English defender Jarrad Branthwaite, as per BBC Sport. The Englishman has also agreed on personal terms with United.

However, the bid is most likely to be rejected by Everton. As per the aforementioned report, the Toffees are not looking forward to selling the 21-year-old. Additionally, the club values Branthwaite at more than £80 million.

The Englishman joined Everton from Carlisle United in January 2020. However, with his stellar performance last season, he has become one of the best young defenders in Europe. Jarrad Branthwaite made 41 appearances for Everton across all competitions last season, scoring three times in the process.

Moreover, he also managed to keep 12 clean sheets in 35 Premier League matches for the Toffees. Apart from Branthwaite, Sean Dyche's side has reportedly received offers from midfielder Amadou Onana from Mikel Arteta's Arsenal.