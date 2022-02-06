Manchester United squad left 'furious' by Ralf Rangnick's handling of Jesse Lingard - Reports

A number of Manchester United players are reportedly "furious" with the way Ralf Rangnick has handled Jesse Lingard's situation at the club in recent weeks.

The Red Devils' interim boss recently claimed Lingard had requested some time off before returning to training. This piece of news came after Lingard failed to secure a move away from the club during the January transfer window. However, the Englishman denied such claims and reiterated his commitment and desire to play for the Red Devils.

According to the Sunday Mirror, Rangnick and Manchester United's treatment of Jesse Lingard has angered the club's players.

Lingard was sent on loan in January last season to West Ham United. He scored nine goals and provided five assists in 16 appearances in all competitions to help the Hammers qualify for the UEFA Europa League.

Lingard's impressive performances caught the attention of a number of Premier League clubs last summer. But he chose to stay with the Red Devils after he was promised more playing time at Old Trafford.

However, the 29-year-old has made just nine Premier League appearances this season. Lingard has made no secret of his desire to leave United after growing frustrated with the lack of first-team football.

The attacking midfielder attracted interest from Newcastle United and West Ham regarding a loan move in the January transfer window. However, United reportedly rejected offers from both clubs.

Lingard was left out of the club's squad for their defeat against Middlesbrough in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Friday. Rangnick claimed the player requested time off to clear his mind after his failure to secure a move away from United.

Lingard, on the other hand, denied the claims and has stated his willingness to play and be involved. Manchester United players have reportedly been angered due to the lack of privacy Rangnick has given to the situation.

"It isn't the United way to voice these issues in the media. This is a time to stick together, not go public with things that might cause division," said an insider.

Rangnick's situation at Manchester United took a turn for the worse this week. His side were knocked out of the FA Cup on penalties in the fourth round of the competition by EFL Championship side Middlesbrough. The German is believed to be under huge pressure at Old Trafford.

Manchester United set to target Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone.

Manchester United have reportedly identified Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone as the ideal man to become the club's next permanent manager. The 51-year-old is widely considered one of the best coaches in the world.

Simeone has spent ten years as manager of Atletico Madrid. In this time, he has led the club to two La Liga titles, a Copa del Rey, two UEFA Champions League finals and two Europa League titles.

According to the Mirror, Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has heaped praise on Simeone's coaching style and his achievements at Atletico Madrid. This has led many to believe the Red Devils could try to appoint the Argentine as their permanent manager next summer.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra