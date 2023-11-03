Manchester United squad turn against Ten Hag due to his treatment of 2 players: Reports

The Manchester United squad have reportedly turned against manager Erik ten Hag for his treatment of England internationals Jadon Sancho and Harry Maguire. While the former continues to be away from the team, the defender has recently made his way back into the Dutch tactician's plans.

According to The Telegraph (via Metro), some players of the Manchester United squad have questioned Ten Hag's treatment of Maguire and Sancho, but in private. The former Ajax manager has been clear with his methods and is a hard disciplinarian.

He sidelined Cristiano Ronaldo from the squad last season, which eventually led to the Portuguese's departure. He also dropped Marcus Rashford from his starting XI last term, despite the forward's brilliant run of form, for arriving late in a team meeting.

Sancho hit out at the manager publicly, accusing the Dutchman of scapegoating him after he was dropped from the matchday squad to face Arsenal earlier this season. Maguire, on the other hand, struggled to break into the starting XI regularly and was also stripped of captaincy.

The defender, however, has been playing regularly recently with multiple injury issues in the team. He has also been one of the better performers in what has been a highly disappointing season for Manchester United so far.

How Manchester United have fared this season

Manchester United have had a shocker of a start to the new season. They are currently eighth in the Premier League table with five wins and as many defeats after 10 matches. They lost 3-0 to local rivals Manchester City in their most recent league encounter.

On the European front, they have lost two of their three Champions League group-stage games and are third in the table behind Bayern Munich and Galatasaray.

The Red Devils were also knocked out of the Carabao Cup, suffering a 3-0 defeat against Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Wednesday, November 1. In all, Ten Hag's men have lost eight of the first 15 matches of the 2023/24 season.