Manchester United stance on Casemiro revealed as Cristiano Ronaldo reunion is planned by Brazilian midfielder - Reports

Manchester United will reportedly try to retain the services amidst rumors of the player seeking a move to Saudi Arabia in the near future.

Casemiro joined United last summer, after making a €71 million transfer from Real Madrid. He performed admirably in the first season, helping the Red Devils win the Carabao Cup and finish third in the Premier League table.

However, things have not gone according to plan for Casemiro and his team this season. While the player himself has been at fault defensively on multiple occasions, his club has not done well overall as an unit either on the football quality front.

Casemiro is currently out injured with United currently sixth in the league table, courtesy of some slim wins in the Premier League.

According to Relevo (via Football Transfers), Casemiro, currently ruled out due to a hamstring injury, is eyeing a move to Saudi Arabia, a league which has overseen the influx of several important European club footballers this year.

However, Relevo added that United are keen to hold on to their veteran midfielder despite the current situation. The only possibility for United letting Casemiro join the Saudi Pro League, as per the reports, could be motivated by the Financial Fair Play considerations. Currently, the rumors are stressing on a potential move next summer.

Manchester United's Victor Lindelof's perfect player: Lionel Messi in, Cristiano Ronaldo out

In Manchester United's 'My Perfect Player' series (via GOAL), Swedish defender Victor Lindelof made the choice to include Lionel Messi. However, he notably omitted his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lindelof was tasked with bringing attributes from various players together to create an ideal footballer. This exercise was conducted in two separate categories: one comprising only United players, and the other with footballers from around the globe.

Intriguingly, the Swedish international did not have a spot for Ronaldo in either team. For 'right foot', he notably picked Andrea Pirlo, while picking Lionel Messi's 'left foot'. While Ronaldo is renowned for his heading ability, Lindelof opted for former United midfielder Marouane Fellaini instead. He also decided to go with Zlatan Ibrahimovic for 'mentality' and Robin van Persie for 'finishing'.