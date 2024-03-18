Manchester United star in advanced contract talks after playing key role in Liverpool win - Reports

According to Football Insider, Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo is in advanced contract talks with the club after playing a key role in the FA Cup quarter-final win against Liverpool on Sunday, March 17.

Mainoo has broken into the first team under Erik ten Hag this season and has started the last 12 Premier League games. He has been a key player for the Red Devils in the middle of the park.

While the youngster signed a contract extension with the club in February 2023, which will keep him at Old Trafford until 2027, United officials have been blown away by his development. He is set to receive another year's extension with a bumper hike in his salary.

Mainoo has made 21 appearances across competitions for Manchester United this season, scoring twice, including a sensational last-ditch winner against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux last month. He also has two assists to his name.

Kobbie Mainoo's performance in Manchester United vs. Liverpool

Manchester United completed a massive turnaround in Old Trafford to shock Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals. Despite trailing 3-2 early in the extra time, goals from Marcus Rashford (112') and Amad Diallo (120+1') sealed the win for Ten Hag's side.

Kobbie Mainoo played 80 minutes of the match, completing 31 of his 38 attempted passes. The 18-year-old played one key pass and completed all four of his dribble attempts. He also won seven of his 10 ground duels and made three interceptions.

Despite his age, Mainoo looks like a mature footballer. He has recently been promoted to England's Under-21 side. If Mainoo can keep up his level until the end of the season, it won't be surprising to see him make the squad for the Euro 2024, which is set to take place in Germany.

United seemingly have a player who could become a superstar in the future which is why they are keen on handing the academy product an improved contract.