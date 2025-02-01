Manchester United star agrees to leave on loan; negotiations underway with Champions League side - Reports

Manchester United's Tyrell Malacia is in talks to join Benfica on loan this month, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Dutch left-back missed all of the 2023/24 campaign due to injury and only returned to action in November 2024.

However, the player has struggled for game time under Ruben Amorim, appearing just nine times so far. With the Red Devils reportedly close to securing the services of Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu, Malacia's situation is unlikely to improve any time soon.

Manchester United are open to his departure and are apparently in advanced talks with Benfica regarding a loan deal this month. The 25-year-old has already agreed terms with the Portuguese club as he looks to get his career back on track.

Malacia initially joined the Red Devils in the summer of 2022 from Feyenoord. Brought in as a backup for Luke Shaw, the Dutchman had a decent debut campaign, appearing 39 times across competitions.

However, he has failed to convince Amorim so far, with right-back Diogo Dalot preferred ahead of him in the left wing-back role so far. Malacia has also struggled to cope with the intense style of play that the Portuguese head coach is trying to implement at Manchester United.

A temporary move to Benfica, as such, could suit all parties involved. It would allow Malacia to play regularly to improve his fitness and form. The Red Devils, meanwhile, can monitor his performances before making a final decision on his future in the summer.

What has Ruben Amorim said about Tyrell Malacia's future at Manchester United?

Ruben Amorim has hinted that Tyrell Malacia doesn't fit the system that he is trying to implement at Manchester United. The Red Devils have been utilizing the Portuguese's tried and tested 3-4-3 system with mixed effects so far.

The Portuguese head coach recently stated that Malacia's lack of attacking impetus makes it hard for him to operate as a wing-back. He said (via The Express):

"We will see. What I know is that it's really hard on Malacia. It is a long time without playing and then it's hard to play a lot of games. A player like him is a full-back. He played with the national team outside and inside, but sometimes in this system, sometimes it's hard for him because he's not so offensive," said Amorim.

The Dutchman is under contract with Manchester United until 2026.

