Manchester United star Andre Onana made top transfer target by Serie A giants amid uncertain future at Old Trafford: Reports

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has been identified as a top transfer target for AC Milan amid uncertainties about his future at Old Trafford, as per Spazio Milan. The 28-year-old signed for the Red Devils from Inter Milan on a five-year contract for a reported fee of about €50 million in 2023.

Since his arrival at Old Trafford, under former Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag's management, Onana has been unable to prove himself as an asset. He conceded 83 goals and maintained 13 clean sheets in 51 appearances across competitions in his debut season for the Red Devils.

Andre Onana has not been impressive this season either, committing errors that have added to his uncertain future at Manchester United. He has contributed to nine clean sheets while conceding 53 goals in 43 matches across competitions in the ongoing campaign.

Onana has also been heavily linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League ahead of the summer transfer window. Spazio Milan have now reported that AC Milan are ready to make an offer for the shot-stopper in the summer window.

Onana will have to agree to a reduced wage if he decides to make a move to San Siro, as AC Milan will not be able to match his current pay at United or the massive fee that Saudi clubs have to offer.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are not expected to let go of Onana for a lesser bid than what they paid to acquire his signature from Inter Milan. This can make matters complicated for AC Milan despite their interest in the former Ajax goalkeeper.

Manchester United reportedly ready to offer €50 million for Jarrad Branthwaite

Manchester United are reportedly set to propose an offer of €50 million to bring centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window. The 22-year-old is currently contracted with Everton until the summer of 2027.

Jarrad Branthwaite has been impressive for Everton throughout this season, contributing to eight clean sheets and providing one assist in 24 matches across competitions. The Red Devils have reportedly been long-term admirers of the Englishman and have made bids for him in the past as well.

Now, Fichajes have reported (via The Hard Tackle) that Manchester United will be making a new massive offer of €50 million for Branthwaite this summer. However, Everton are not expected to part ways with the defender, who is contracted with the Toffees for two more seasons, along with an option to extend by another season.

