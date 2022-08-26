Manchester United star asked Ten Hag bold question involving his position during crunch talks: Reports

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag reportedly had a meeting with his squad on Thursday. During the session, Marcus Rashford raised questions regarding where he will be deployed by the Dutchman.

According to The Sun, Ten Hag held the meeting to discuss the reasons behind his side's dismal performances in their opening two league games and to give his players a chance to voice their concerns. Marcus Rashford reportedly questioned the Dutchman as to when he would be deployed as a No.9.

Marcus Rashford rose through the youth ranks at Manchester United before making his debut for the club under Louis Van Gaal during the 2015-16 campaign. The England international burst onto the scene as a striker. However, he was pushed onto the wings by former United boss Jose Mourinho during the Portuguese tactician's reign at Old Trafford between 2016 and 2018.

The 24-year-old has continued to be deployed on the left wing by Manchester United and the England national team over the last couple of years. He thrived in the role before suffering a massive slump in form last season. He endured a dismal 2021-22 campaign, scoring just five goals in 32 appearances in all competitions.

Rashford is reportedly keen to play as a striker once again and has therefore questioned Ten Hag as to when he will be deployed in the position. The former Ajax boss responded by dropping Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo and starting Rashford as a No.9 against Liverpool on Monday.

The 24-year-old produced one of his best performances in recent history. His work-rate, speed, and directness caused multiple problems for Liverpool's back-line. Rashford capped an impressive performance by scoring Manchester United's second goal, which proved to be the game-winning goal in their 2-1 victory over the Reds.

Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Manchester United could result in Rashford being deployed as a No.9 more often

Marcus Rashford could be given the chance to make the No.9 position at the English side his own as Cristiano Ronaldo is seemingly edging closer to a move away from Old Trafford.

According to CaughtOffside, the 37-year-old's agent, Jorge Mendes, is doing all in his power to secure a move to Sporting Lisbon for his client. Cristiano Ronaldo has seemingly fallen out of favor with Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman is believed to have grown frustrated with the 37-year-old's recent antics and is willing to sanction his departure.

Even if Ronaldo moves on from the side, Rashford will still likely face stiff competition from Anthony Martial for the No.9 position. Martial returned from injury and made a cameo appearance against Liverpool.

