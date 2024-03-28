Manchester United star has avoided injuries this season by copying Cristiano Ronaldo - Reports

Diogo Dalot is one of three Manchester United players who have not missed a game through injury this season and Cristiano Ronaldo may have played a part in it.

Dalot has made 38 appearances across competitions for the Red Devils this term, bagging two goals and three assists. The full-back has displayed immense durability, having completed 90 minutes on 34 of those occasions.

The Portugal international was nursing a meniscus injury when he joined Manchester United from FC Porto for £19 million in 2018. Fitness issues limited him to just 34 appearances in his first two seasons at Old Trafford. However, he has only missed nine games for the club since September 2020.

It appears the Premier League giants might have to thank Cristiano Ronaldo for Dalot's availability. According to the Manchester Evening News, copying the Portugal captain has helped the defender avoid injuries this season.

Dalot has played 15 games with Ronaldo for Portugal. Having also shared the dressing room with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner at United, the 25-year-old shares a close relationship with him. The two were sat next to each other on the flight ahead of the national team's 2-0 loss to Slovenia on Tuesday (March 26).

The right-back reportedly absorbed information from Ronaldo during their time together with the Red Devils, thus boosting his dedication. He now wears leg compressors on long-haul flights in an attempt to avoid muscle soreness and increase circulation.

Apart from Dalot, Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho have also not missed a single game due to injury this season. This is remarkable as United have had 51 cases of injury or illness.

Looking back at Cristiano Ronaldo's second spell at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo rejoined Manchester United in 2021, returning to the club 12 years after he left them for Real Madrid. He picked up right where he left off, racking up 24 goals in 38 games across competitions. The superstar was also named the club's player of the year that season.

However, the Portuguese icon soon grew frustrated with the Red Devils' condition on and off the pitch. He was reportedly keen to secure a move to a Champions League club ahead of the 2022-23 season, with his agent Jorge Mendes holding talks with various clubs.

Incoming United manager Erik ten Hag, meanwhile, insisted that Ronaldo is not for sale. After a transfer failed to materialize, the forward soon found playing time hard to come by under the Dutchman. He even left the ground before full-time on one occasion after he remained an unused substitute.

Cristiano Ronaldo said he felt betrayed by Ten Hag in an explosive interview with Piers Morgan. His statements in the interview resulted in Manchester United terminating his contract by mutual consent in November 2022.