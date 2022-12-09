Manchester United star back in training after missing loss to Cadiz - Reports

Manchester United No. 1 David de Gea has reportedly returned to training after missing their match against Cadiz CF.

De Gea was not named in the Red Devils' squad for their 4-2 loss to Cadiz on Thursday, December 8. Martin Dubravka started that game and played the entire 90 minutes, while Tom Heaton was named on the bench.

However, Manchester Evening News have now reported that the Spaniard is back in training for Manchester United. De Gea was reportedly pictured laughing with Dubravka during the session.

It remains to be seen whether the former will displace the latter from the line-up for Erik ten Hag's men when they take on Real Betis. The two teams will meet at the Benito Villamarin for a friendly fixture on Saturday, December 10.

While Martin Dubravka made two saves, he shipped four goals against a Cadiz team that has netted just nine times in 14 La Liga encounters. The goalkeeper on loan from Newcastle United didn't receive much help from his defense, however.

David de Gea, meanwhile, was a surprise omission from Spain's 2022 FIFA World Cup squad given his displays for United this season. The veteran goalkeeper kept nine clean sheets in 20 appearances across all competitions prior to the World Cup.

He shipped 23 goals, but 10 of those came in two Premier League matches against Brentford and Manchester City.

Manchester United's next opponents Real Betis have lost all three of their games during FIFA World Cup break

Unlike Manchester United, who have played only one friendly game since the FIFA World Cup began, Real Betis have already competed in three matches. However, they failed to win all three encounters.

The Balompie first clashed horns with Argentine giants River Plate and lost 4-0. Bruno Zucculini, Miguel Borja and Lucas Beltran got on the scoresheet with a first-half own goal from Martin Montoya adding to Betis' misery.

They then clashed with Chilean side Colo-Colo on November 16 and were on the receiving end of a 5-0 thrashing. The two teams met once again three days later. Real Betis put in an improved display this time around, but suffered a 1-0 defeat. Both teams ended the game with 10 men, with Juan Miranda sent off for Betis.

Poll : 0 votes