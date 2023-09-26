Manchester United star banned from using first-team facilities including dining area as Ten Hag issues ultimatum: Reports 

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has reportedly been banned from the first-team areas after his public falling out with manager Erik ten Hag.

Sancho failed to make the squad for the Red Devils' 3-1 defeat at Arsenal on September 3. When asked about the same after the game, Ten Hag suggested that the winger hasn't been training properly.

This drew a sharp response from Sancho on social media as he put out a statement falsifying Ten Hag and claiming he has been "scapegoated." While he has now deleted the post, the Dutch manager has banned him from first-team facilities (via Daily Mirror).

Sancho has been training and dining with Manchester United's academy players. Ten Hag wants the Englishman to apologise if he is to get inculcated back into the team but he has refused to do so. As per Daily Mirror, he was also late for training multiple times before the fall out.

The Red Devils could look to sell Sancho in the January transfer window if a solution isn't reached between the player and the manager. His contract expires in 2026 but United would be willing to accept a lower fee.

Sancho has played just 76 minutes this season across three appearances. Since arriving at Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund for £73 million, he has registered 12 goals and six assists in 82 games.

Erik ten Hag lauds Manchester United youngster after Burnley win

The Red Devils beat Burnley 1-0 at Turf Moor in the Premier League to halt their three-game losing run, courtesy of a Bruno Fernandes goal.

One of the standout Manchester United players in the game was Hannibal Mejbri. The 20-year-old midfielder has 92% passing accuracy, won both his tackles, made seven recoveries, and created two chances.

After the game, Erik ten Hag heaped praise on some of his players, including Mejbri, saying (via Daily Mirror):

"You have so many injuries, you have a problem in the routine of your game. You bring players in, they are new – like Reguilon, like Hojlund and you can’t bring them in slowly in the routines of your team. They are not used to playing together, like Hannibal who did a perfect job.”

Interestingly, Ten Hag was considering selling Mejbri last season after the youngster's training ground bust-up with Alex Telles. However, it appears at the moment that the Tunisian midfielder is set to stay at Manchester United.