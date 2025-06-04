Manchester United star becomes surprise target for Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr and two other Saudi clubs: Reports

Manchester United star Jadon Sancho has reportedly emerged as a top target for Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in the summer transfer window.

Ad

Sancho, 25, will return to the Red Devils after Chelsea decided to pay £5 million as a penalty for failing to activate the star's £25 million obligation to buy clause. He was sent back after the Blues did not match the star's reported £300,000-a-week wages.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Now, according to Mirror, Sancho's Manchester United future is up in the air as Ruben Amorim has no plans to reintegrate the ace. Moreover, the ex-Manchester City youth star has limited options with no top European club keen to pay the player's current wages.

However, Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal, and Al-Ittihad have all expressed an interest in luring Sancho away from the Red Devils. They are all believed to be in a position to splash a transfer fee of £25 million, a figure the Old Trafford outfit were supposed to receive from Chelsea.

Ad

The Manchester United forward started 26 of his 41 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea last season. He registered five goals and 10 assists for the Blues, lifting the 2024-25 UEFA Conference League trophy.

So far, Sancho has made 83 total appearances for Manchester United.

Al-Nassr chief confirms club in talks with Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo

With his contract set to run out on June 30, 2025, Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly quite close to leaving his Saudi Pro League club.

Ad

Last month, Al-Nassr sporting director Fernando Hierro said (h/t ESPN):

"Ronaldo's contract with Al-Nassr runs until June 30. We will work to renew his contract so he can continue with us, and there are many clubs interested in signing him. We are negotiating with him to renew his contract. God willing, we will find a solution."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sharing more thoughts on the striker's stint at Al-Nassr, Hierro added:

"His presence from the beginning is a national project. He has opened up soccer in this country to the world. It's phenomenal that he had the courage to come here, stay here, and open up the league to the world. It's an extraordinary milestone. Since his arrival, top-level players have come here. He opened all the doors. We are in contact to renew his contract and hope he continues with us."

Ronaldo, 40, found the back of the opposition net 35 times and provided four assists in 41 matches across all competitions for Al-Nassr last term.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debkalpa Banerjee Debkalpa is a journalist who covers European football at Sportskeeda. He is a PGD holder from the Asian College of Journalism, has interviewed Emile Heskey and Jason McAteer, ideated a six-part IE feature series titled 'India's New Hopes', and tried to shine a light on mental health in football involving a Bengaluru FC initiative. He has strong journalism skills along with a good understanding of SEO. In his spare time, he stays up all night following Liverpool FC. Know More