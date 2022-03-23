Manchester United star close to signing huge 5-year contract extension - Reports

Manchester United's attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes is reportedly set to commit his long-term future to Old Trafford.

As per Portuguese outlet O Jogo via Sport Witness, the 27-year-old is "very close" to signing a five-year deal to stay at the club until 2027.

The Red Devils have been in frequent touch with Fernandes' agent Miguel Pinho in recent weeks. Talks have ‘intensified’ lately, and it's now ‘almost certain’ the deal will soon be signed.

According to the report, the creative midfielder will see his annual salary drastically improve as he will earn around between €14 million and €15 million per season.

The Portuguese will be earning almost the same as Paul Pogba. The Frenchman's future at Old Trafford, however, looks to be up in the air with his contract expiring in the summer.

United Journal @theutdjournal JUST IN: Bruno Fernandes is very close to an agreement with



Despite his big pay upgrade, Fernades will still be far behind Cristiano Ronaldo, who earns €20 million per year. It is not only the highest pay at Manchester United but also in the Premier League.

Despite his big pay upgrade, Fernades will still be far behind Cristiano Ronaldo, who earns €20 million per year. It is not only the highest pay at Manchester United but also in the Premier League.

The report also states that the Red Devils are looking to make the former Sporting Lisbon star ‘a reference at the club’ to block out interest from other contenders.

Fernandes is said to believe that the 20-time English champions will soon be on their way back to the top, which prompted a contract extension.

Bruno Fernandes signing a new deal would be a massive boost for Manchester United

Since his £67.6 million move to Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020, Bruno Fernandes has not looked back.

The Portuguese international hit the ground running right after his move despite the fact that the Red Devils couldn't perform at the highest level as a unit.

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ Since Bruno Fernandes made his Premier League debut in February 2020, he has created the most chances (201) of any player in the competition Since Bruno Fernandes made his Premier League debut in February 2020, he has created the most chances (201) of any player in the competition 🎩🔴 https://t.co/JpB9biCKYj

Fernandes has been a rare shining light for the Red Devils in their torrid times and it is massive news for the club that he is ready to sign a new deal.

Fernandes has 49 goals and 39 assists in 117 games during his time at Old Trafford. Needless to say, his stats have been utterly impressive.

With a new manager coming in, Fernandes will definitely be one of the building blocks for the new-look side.

