Manchester United star concerned he could lose his place in the team if he represents national team at the AFCON - Reports

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana is reportedly reconsidering his participation in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations due to worries over his position at the club. The former Inter Milan goalkeeper is thinking about making himself unavailable for the tournament to cement his place at the Red Devils.

Onana has been the undisputed first choice at Old Trafford since arriving from Inter Milan in the summer for £47.5 million. The Cameroon international has been the preferred option for manager Erik ten Hag and has featured in all of United's games across competitions this season.

Manchester United have had Onana to thank in certain matches for his excellent performances, but at other times, the 27-year-old has left much to be desired. He put in another disappointing performance in their 3-3 draw at Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League on November 29.

The inconsistent nature of his performances have not been missed by himself. This has contributed to his uncertainty about representing Cameroon at the AFCON, as per Daily Mail journalist Chris Wheeler.

In the summer, the Red Devils sanctioned the purchase of two goalkeepers after losing both David De Gea and Dean Henderson. The second of those goalkeepers, Altay Bayindir, joined the club from Fenerbahce for around £4.3 million and has yet to be given a chance to impress. The 25-year-old will be desperate for an opportunity to earn his stripes at the club and will jump at such an opportunity.

Ọnana, meanwhile, has a history of conflict at his national team, having left the camp after a falling-out with manager Rigobert Song at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The former Ajax man retired from international football after that episode before rescinding his decision earlier this year.

Manchester United facing distasteful UEFA Champions League exit

Manchester United are in a surprising position in the UEFA Champions League this season after five rounds of group-stage action. The Red Devils are marooned at the bottom of their group standings, with only four points to their name.

The Red Devils have managed just one win so far in the competition, and it came against Danish side FC Copenhagen, who exacted revenge in the second leg. Their most recent result, a 3-3 draw against Galatasaray in Istanbul, was only the second time they have picked up points this season.

Manchester United need to defeat Bayern Munich in the final round of games at Old Trafford, while hoping results in the other game go their way. They may, as well, brace themselves for the reality of a disappointing group stage exit from the tournament.