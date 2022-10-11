Manchester United star confident of overcoming 'minor' injury before 2022 FIFA World Cup squad is announced: Reports

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is confident of returning to fitness for the 2022 FIFA World Cup with England in November, according to ESPN.

The English centre-back has been out of action for two weeks following a thigh injury picked up in the Three Lions' UEFA Nations League 3-3 draw with Germany.

He had to watch from the stands as the Red Devils lost 6-3 to Manchester City, beating Omonia Nicosia 3-2 and Everton 2-1.

However, sources believe that Maguire's injury is only minor and that he should be available for selection when Gareth Southgate names his squad for the FIFA World Cup.

Southgate will name the 26-man squad for the tournament on October 20.

The former Leicester City defender also hopes to be able to return to Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side ahead of that date.

The Red Devils face Omonia on October 13, Newcastle United on October 16 and Tottenham Hotspur on October 19.

Maguire does face an uphill battle to break back into the United XI having been displaced by Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez in the center of defense.

He can expect to be part of Southgate's squad for the FIFA World Cup, given that he started both England's 1-0 defeat to Italy and the draw with Germany last time out.

Maguire has earned 48 international caps for England, scoring seven goals.

Maguire needs to return to form with Manchester United ahead of FIFA World Cup

Maguire needs to bounce back when fit again

Maguire's performances for Manchester United this season have been heavily criticized and he will need to get back to his best with the FIFA World Cup on the horizon.

The Red Devils have lost every game that their skipper has started, including a miserable 4-0 thrashing away at Brentford in August.

He has made five appearances for Manchester United this season but Ten Hag has backed the player to return to form.

The United boss said:

"I have to coach him and back him. I back him because I believe in him. I can see his qualities. Quality is there. Almost 50 caps for England, he has high potential. Then it is about him. We all believe in him."

Maguire has been a key member of Southgate's England side ever since the former Middlesbrough manager took over the national team.

The defender was named in both the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2020 UEFA European Championships team of the tournament.

