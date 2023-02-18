Manchester United star considering switching nationality to Spain - Reports

Manchester United teenager Alejandro Garnacho is reportedly considering switching nationality from Argentina to Spain. The 18-year-old was born and raised in Spain but is eligible for the 2022 FIFA World Cup winners through his mother. He has also played five times for La Abiceleste's U20s.

According to the Mirror, Spain are making plans to persuade Garnacho to switch allegiance to the country he was raised in. La Roja are promising the attacker immediate game time. Garnacho's father is Spanish. The teenaged winger was born in Madrid, lived in Spain and played for their U18s before switching to Argentina's U20 squad. He can still play for La Roja.

Garnacho has enjoyed a breakout season at Manchester United, becoming one of Erik ten Hag's first-team regulars. He has scored four goals and provided six assists in 27 games across competitions.

The teenager believed there was a chance he could make Argentina's squad for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Two late withdrawals from the team due to injuries led to reportsthat the Red Devils forward could be called up. However, Lionel Scaloni decided to take Atlanta United's Thiago Almada instead.

Garnacho was said to be disappointed with the decision and started conversations with Spain officials who hoped to persuade the player to switch back to Spanish nationality.

Manchester United will be happy for their teenage talent to return to La Roja, as he will no longer have to undertake long-haul flights for Argentina games.

Manchester United's Facundo Pellistri describes his debut as night to remember

Pellistri reacts to his Manchester United debut.

Pellistri, 21, made his Manchester United senior-team debut in the 3-0 win over Charlton Athletic in the Carabao Cup on January 10. He came on with ten minutes to go and provided an assist for Marcus Rashford.

The Uruguayan winger has found game time difficult to come by at the Red Devils since his £9 million move from Penarol in 2019. However, he has started to break into Ten Hag's team this season.

Pellistri commented on his debut, speaking of the enjoyment he had on making his first competitive appearance for the Red Devils. He told the club's website:

“It was incredibleebecause I had been looking forward to that moment for a long time. I was the one who enjoyed being on the pitch and wearing the Manchester United shirt, and luckily there were 10 minutes more or less, and I could touch the ball a lot and make that assist for Rashford."

He added:

“So it was a very good moment, perfect, and it is a night I’m going to remember. Every time I train, every time I play a game, I will remember that night because it was incredible.”

Pellistri has featured nine times, starting four and providing an assist. He will hope to gain more minutes as United are alive in four competitions.

