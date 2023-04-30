Manchester United star decides to leave club in the summer - Reports

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson reportedly does not want to return to Manchester United after his Nottingham Forest loan gets over after this season. He is keen to play regularly and wants a permanent move away.

As per a report in Football Insider, Henderson is not planning to stay at Manchester United even if he is offered the chance to replace David de Gea as the club's number-one goalkeeper. He wants to be sold this summer with Nottingham Forest interested in signing him permanently.

The Englishman decided to leave on loan as he felt betrayed by previous managers. He wanted to play regularly but had to warm the bench after De Gea regained form.

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have also been linked with Henderson. The two sides will wait for their managerial hunt to end first as the incoming manager will get the final say on transfers.

Dean Henderson left Manchester United on loan last summer

Dean Henderson spoke to talkSPORT earlier this year and claimed that he forced the loan move. He did not want to discuss it with Erik ten Hag as the Manchester United manager would have urged him to stay.

He said:

"No. I didn't really want the manager to come in and be able to see me in training because I knew he'd probably want to keep me. So I tried to do it all before I left for the season, I told all the hierarchy I need to go and play football. I don't want to be here playing second fiddle. And it panned out so I was almost gone before the manager came in the door and I haven't spoken to him since."

Speaking about the 'tough time at Old Trafford', Henderson added:

"To be honest, it has probably been the toughest 12 months of my career It has been tough, hard, and I am so happy I have gone out the other end of it. I am so excited to be at Nottingham Forest and ready to go. The conversation I had coming out of the Euros squad was 'you're coming back here to be the No.1.' I got COVID, came back, so I should have still been the No.1, but then unfortunately nobody followed through with what they had told me."

Manchester United are in talks with De Gea over a new deal as his current contract expires in the summer. They have also been linked with several goalkeepers, including Andre Onana and Maike Maignan.

