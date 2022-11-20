Manchester United star deletes all Instagram posts and blacks out profile picture to focus on family after 2022 FIFA World Cup snub - Reports

England and Manchester United star Jadon Sancho has wiped clean his Instagram account and blacked out his profile picture to reportedly focus on his family after his 2022 FIFA World Cup snub.

Sancho, 22, has failed to maintain his world-class level at Old Trafford since arriving from Borussia Dortmund for £73 million in the summer of 2021. A technical dribbler with a keen eye for a pass, Sancho made his name with stellar performances for Dortmund, registering 114 goal involvements in 137 games.

However, he has managed just eight goals and four assists in 52 games for the Red Devils. Due to his poor form, Sancho was snubbed from the Three Lions' final 26-man squad for the much-awaited quadrennial tournament.

According to Daily Mail, Sancho has decided to take a break from social media to focus on his family during the FIFA World Cup-induced mid-season break. He's also said to be concentrating on the resumption of the 2022-23 Premier League campaign.

Earlier in November, Sancho missed Manchester United's last four games before the break due to illness. Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag was forced to hand first-team opportunities to the likes of Anthony Elanga and Alejandro Garnacho in the London-born forward's absence.

Meanwhile, Sancho has been out of England boss Gareth Southgate's setup since December last year. Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish have been preferred over the former Watford youth player for the FIFA World Cup.

Sancho, who was a part of England's UEFA Euro 2020 squad last year, has netted just three goals in 23 international appearances.

Wayne Rooney backs Manchester United star to shine at 2022 FIFA World Cup

In his column for The Times, Manchester United great Wayne Rooney has backed under-fire Red Devils centre-back Harry Maguire to impress at the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He wrote:

"I think Harry Maguire will have another big tournament. He has performed better for England than he has for Manchester United — I think he would agree — and over the last couple of years, United have struggled."

Sharing his thoughts on Maguire, Rooney added:

"He hasn't had much protection, and it is no coincidence that now there is more stability in the middle of the pitch with Casemiro, United's defenders are playing better. With England, he has always had that protection."

Maguire, 29, has been phased out of the Red Devils' first team this season due to his error-prone displays in the backline. However, he's still considered a crucial member of Gareth Southgate's side.

