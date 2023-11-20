Manchester United star expects to be fit to face Everton after suffering injury on international duty: Reports

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana expects to be available to face Everton on Sunday (November 26).

According to ESPN's Rob Dawson, Onana is confident of being fit to face the Toffees. The 27-year-old shot-stopper picked up a back injury while on international duty with Cameroon in a 3-0 win against Mauritius.

That occurred during the FIFA World Cup qualifier on Friday (November 17) and Onana will now miss his nation's clash with Libya on Tuesday. He's set to undergo medical tests with United's staff before a decision is made regarding the Everton clash.

Onana's confidence is said to stem from the injury not being a muscle strain which would require longer rehabilitation. He's been an ever-present for the Red Devils this season, keeping six clean sheets in 18 games across competitions.

However, if the former Inter Milan goalkeeper is unavailable, Erik ten Hag will turn to Turkish shot-stopper Altay Bayindir. The 25-year-old joined Manchester United from Fenerbahce this past summer but is yet to make his debut.

Bayindir has reportedly impressed Ten Hag and his coaching staff during training sessions. Onana is claimed to have told friends that the Turkey international is the best back-up keeper he has worked with, per The Daily Mirror.

Fabrizio Romano gives an update on Anthony Martial's situation at Manchester United

Anthony Martial's future is uncertain.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims Manchester United are happy to keep Anthony Martial if they don't receive a good proposal for the French striker. The 27-year-old has been displaced by Rasmus Hojlund as Ten Hag's first-choice center-forward.

Romano stated in his CaughtOffside column:

"Martial, like some other player at United, remains on the same list: if they receive an important proposal, he could leave. Otherwise, they’re happy to keep him as part of rotations.”

Martial has seven months left on his contract with the option to extend for a further year. Injury issues have plagued the former AS Monaco frontman's entire spell at Old Trafford.

The Frenchman has managed 89 goals and 54 assists in 313 games since arriving at Manchester United in 2015. He's started four of 15 games across competitions this season, bagging one goal and one assist.

Ten Hag was hopeful Martial could shake off his fitness issues and contribute ahead of this season. He said (via the club's official website):

"When you have player in a squad you expect that he is available and then the players have to take the responsibility to be available."

Martial missed 33 games last season due to various injury problems. United have been unable to rely on him due to his inconsistent availability.