Manchester United star fit and available for Everton clash despite injury during international break - Reports

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana is reportedly fit to feature for the club in their upcoming Premier League game against Everton on Sunday, November 26. The shot-stopper picked up a niggle while on international duty with Cameroon.

While Erik ten Hag is yet to comment on his players' injury conditions going into the weekend, football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Onana is available for selection for Manchester United's trip to Everton. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"No issues, no serious injury for André Onana as reported last week. He’s working with the group at Carrington. He’s fine and training regularly despite small injury with Cameroon — ready to help Man United."

The former Inter goalkeeper had to be subbed off during Cameroon's World Cup Qualifiers win over Mauritius on Friday, November 17. Subsequently, he pulled out of the squad to face Libya on Tuesday, November 21, and returned to the UK.

Doubts were raised over Onana's fitness soon after but a report from ESPN claimed that the shot-stopper was confident of achieving full fitness in time for United's trip to Merseyside.

How Andre Onana's debut campaign with Manchester United has panned out so far

Andre Onana joined Manchester United in a €50 million move from Inter Milan this summer. Things haven't quite gone to plan for the goalkeeper, however, and he has been singled out by some fans for his poor performances between the sticks.

Onana has managed to keep just four clean sheets while conceding 16 goals in 12 league matches. Overall, he has made 45 saves in the league but failed to save both the penalties he has faced so far.

Manchester United have struggled to fight for the top-four spots and are currently sixth in the league standings. Onana has shown signs of improvement recently, as has the team, and they will hope to build on that in the upcoming weeks.